US delegation seeks collaboration with India across aerospace, tech

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The World Trade Center Mumbai on Friday announced that it hosted a high‑level business delegation in the US, where senior officials sought collaboration with India in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, telecom technology, green energy, and infrastructure development.

The event sought to help MSMEs, startups, and exporters collaborate better after the announcement of the US-India trade deal.

Dave Somers, County Executive, Snohomish County, Seattle Region, said that a sustainable hub for aviation fuel will be developed soon and called for participation from international players.

"With an experience in being a hub for high-value manufacturing, we wish to collaborate in areas such as aerospace, advanced manufacturing and telecom technology, green energy, and infrastructure development," Somer added.

Sam Cho, Commissioner, Port of Seattle, said that there are "significant opportunities to expand air cargo and passenger services with India," which is currently Seattle's 13th-largest air cargo trade partner.

"With over 2,77,000 passengers traveling between Seattle and India, we also remain focused on strengthening trade, services, and connectivity," he added.

“The recent India-US trade deal aims to scale bilateral trade in goods and services to $500 billion by 2030. We should aim to scale capital flows from the US to India from the current mark of 50 billion dollars. This will lead to improved market access to US markets, helping exporters and driving investment flows,” said Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai and President.

World Trade Center Mumbai organised the event in association with the All‑India Association of Industries, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Seattle Partners, which comprised over 35 senior leaders from business, real estate, technology, aviation, etc.

The event drew over 1,000 industry representatives across sectors, including entrepreneurs from MSMEs, and was conducted with structured B2B meetings.

