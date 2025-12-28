US condemns killing of Hindu worker, urges Bangladesh to protect minorities

Washington, Dec 28 (IANS) The US State Department condemned the recent spate of religious violence in Bangladesh as a powerful US lawmaker described the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, as “horrific,” urging unequivocal condemnation of religious hatred.

“The United States supports religious freedom and freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” the spokesperson told IANS, responding to a question on the recent killing of Das and the spate of attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh.

“The United States unequivocally condemns religious violence in all its forms, and we welcome measures the Bangladeshi Interim Government is taking to ensure the safety and security for all communities in Bangladesh,” the spokesperson added.

State Department’s response came amid growing concern in Washington and among advocacy groups over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, and reports of a broader pattern of attacks on minority communities.

US lawmakers have also spoken out strongly on the incident. Congressman Ro Khanna described the killing as “horrific” and urged unequivocal condemnation of religious hatred.

“The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, is horrific, and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family,” Khanna said on X.

“We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” he added.

A garment worker from Bhaluka, Bangladesh, Dipu Chandra Das, lost his life on December 18. He was attacked by a mob, beaten to death, and his body set ablaze following allegations of blasphemy.

The killing has intensified scrutiny of the situation facing religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, following political upheaval in the country. Advocacy groups say attacks on minority communities have increased, citing incidents of mob violence, vandalism, and intimidation across several regions.

While the State Department did not provide details on diplomatic engagements, its response to IANS emphasized condemnation of religious violence and welcomed steps taken by Bangladesh’s interim authorities to ensure security for all communities.

US officials have consistently maintained that support for religious freedom and protection of minority rights are core elements of American foreign policy, and that concerns are raised through diplomatic channels when necessary.

The United States regularly addresses religious freedom issues in its global human rights reporting and bilateral engagements. South Asia, including Bangladesh, has featured prominently in such discussions due to its complex social fabric and history of communal tensions.

The State Department’s response underscores Washington’s stated position that religious violence is unacceptable and that ensuring the safety of all communities remains essential for long-term stability, as the situation in Bangladesh continues to draw close international attention.

