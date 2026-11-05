November 05, 2026 10:35 PM हिंदी

US Ambassador Sergio Gor celebrates Diwali at Embassy in New Delhi, extends festive greetings

US Ambassador Sergio Gor celebrates Diwali at Embassy in New Delhi, extends festive greetings

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday celebrated Diwali at the US Embassy in New Delhi and extended his greetings to all those observing the festival.

“Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!” Gor posted on X.

The United States provides a prominent example of Diwali receiving recognition at the highest levels of government. The festival is observed by Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities, as well as some Buddhist communities.

In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first US President to participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House. Subsequent administrations continued to recognise the festival. President Donald Trump participated in a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 21, 2025.

At the municipal level, New York City began observing Diwali as a holiday for public schools in 2023, with the first school closure taking place in 2024.

New York, New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area have substantial Indian-origin populations and host temple celebrations, cultural performances and community gatherings.

Last month, the US Postal Service (USPS) unveiled its new Diwali Forever stamp at the Indian Embassy in Washington. The USPS printed 20 million of the stamps, a number an official said was “a little bit on the higher side” because of strong advocacy by the Indian community.

The rangoli design is only the second stamp USPS has issued to mark the festival of lights. The first came out in 2016.

“We have printed 20 million Rangoli stamps, and we’re very excited for the Indian community to enjoy these,” the official said, adding that stamp collectors were also expected to buy them.

The ceremonial first-day-of-issue unveiling and reception were held at the Embassy of India in downtown Washington. Gambhir, a USPS vice president, served as the dedicating official.

--IANS

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US Ambassador Sergio Gor celebrates Diwali at Embassy in New Delhi, extends festive greetings

US Ambassador Sergio Gor celebrates Diwali at Embassy in New Delhi, extends festive greetings