August 22, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Urea production witnesses 35 pc growth over past decade, DAP sees 44 pc rise: Govt

Urea production witnesses 35 pc growth over past decade, DAP sees 44 pc rise: Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Urea production has witnessed a robust increase from 227.15 lakh metric ton (LMT) in the financial year 2013-14 to 306.67 LMT in 2024-25 fiscal, marking an impressive growth of 35 per cent over the past decade, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said on Friday.

Similarly, the production of DAP and NPKS fertilisers combined has grown from 110.09 LMT to 158.78 LMT during the same period - a 44 per cent increase, reflecting the Government’s consistent efforts to enhance Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector, the Ministry stated.

Nevertheless, amid these global challenges, the government has exhibited remarkable resilience and foresight.

Timely diplomatic engagements, logistical interventions, and long-term arrangements have ensured that our farmers do not face any scarcity, the Ministry noted.

An arrangement of 25 LMT of DAP and TSP has been secured between a consortium of Indian fertiliser companies and Morocco.

Furthermore, in July, a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Indian companies for the annual supply of 31 LMT of DAP for five years starting 2025-26.

These robust international engagements are made to secure India’s long-term fertiliser needs and ensure timely supply to States.

Due to these efforts, the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the United States during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far.

According to the Ministry, against the pro-rata requirement of 143 LMT of Urea, total availability is 183 Urea, against which sales are 155 LMT.

Similarly, in DAP, availability is 49 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 45 LMT and sale of 33 LMT has taken place. In NPKs, the availability ensured in 97 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 58 LMT. 64.5 LMT NPKs sales have taken place until now, the Ministry highlighted.

The country has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in domestic fertiliser production and strategic global partnerships that collectively strengthen India's food security.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Zeenat Aman believes fashion is for all ages: 'Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy'

Zeenat Aman believes fashion is for all ages: 'Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy'

PFI plotting return through social media and foreign funding

PFI plotting return through social media and foreign funding

Yuvraj Sandhu prevails over Udayan Mane in marathon playoff for back-to-back wins in the PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course and Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Photo credit:

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu prevails over Udayan Mane in marathon playoff for back-to-back wins

Anushka Sen wishes her “Superhero” father on his birthday with a beautiful post

Anushka Sen wishes her “Superhero” father on his birthday with a beautiful post

FBI raids home of former NSA Bolton, days after his criticism of Trump's tariff decisions (File image)

FBI raids home of former NSA Bolton, days after his criticism of Trump's tariff decisions

President Droupadi Murmu discusses space experience with Shubhanshu Shukla

President Droupadi Murmu discusses space experience with Shubhanshu Shukla

Hong Kong announces 20-member squad for camp in UAE ahead of T20 Asia Cup

Hong Kong announces 20-member squad for camp in UAE ahead of T20 Asia Cup

Nikki Tamboli Reacts to Usha Nadkarni's remarks about her

Nikki Tamboli Reacts to Usha Nadkarni's remarks about her

Exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar's entry in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' leaves fans speculating

Exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar's entry in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' leaves fans speculating

NorthEast start as favourite as they defend title against history-chasing Diamond Harbour in the final of the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: DCOC

134th Durand Cup: Holders NorthEast start defend title against history-chasing Diamond Harbour