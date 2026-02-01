February 01, 2026 10:46 AM हिंदी

UPI transactions surge 28 pc at 21.70 billion in Jan: NPCI

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The unified payments interface (UPI) saw 28 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 21.70 billion in the month of January — along with registering 21 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 28.33 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Sunday.

Month-wise, the UPI transaction count as well as amount grew significantly too.

Average daily transaction amount in January stood at Rs 91,403 crore, up from Rs 90,217 crore in December, the NPCI data showed.

The month of January recorded 700 million average daily transaction counts, up from 698 million registered in December.

Meanwhile, in December, the UPI saw 29 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 21.63 billion — along with registering 20 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.97 lakh crore.

Additionally, monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) stood at 6.62 lakh crore in December, up 10 per cent on-year and increased from 6.15 lakh crore in November.

According to a recent report, India reached 709 million active UPI QRs, marking a 21 per cent increase since July 2024.

Dense QR acceptance across kiranas, pharmacies, transport hubs, and rural markets has made scan-and-pay the default payment mode nationwide, according to the report by Worldline India.

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions continued to outpace person-to-person (P2P) -- reflecting UPI’s dominance in everyday retail payments.

P2M transactions were up 35 per cent to 37.46 billion transactions while P2P transactions rose 29 per cent to 21.65 billion transactions, the earlier report had said.

The average ticket size declined to Rs 1,262 (from Rs 1,363), highlighting increased usage for micro-transactions such as mobility, food, healthcare essentials, and hyperlocal commerce.

Notably, India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has played a transformational role in enabling universal access to services, bridging urban–rural gaps and strengthening the country’s position as a global digital powerhouse.

