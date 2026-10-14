October 14, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

UPI MDR deferral reflects govt's sensitivity to traders' concerns: Delhi market bodies

UPI MDR deferral reflects govt's sensitivity to traders' concerns: Delhi market bodies

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Centre's decision to extend the deadline for implementing Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions beyond October 15 has brought relief to traders ahead of the festive season, with several Delhi-based market associations welcoming the move and urging the government to permanently scrap the proposed levy.

The extension comes amid concerns among merchants that imposing MDR on UPI payments could increase the cost of doing business at a time when markets witness heightened customer activity and a surge in digital transactions ahead of Diwali.

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Agarwal, Treasurer of the Chandni Chowk Traders Council, termed the decision a positive step and said traders appreciate the government's approach towards their concerns.

''This decision is very good. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been working in the interest of traders since day one. And the decision taken to implement MDR, even that was not making much of a difference to the businessmen, nor was it affecting the buyer at all. Businessmen welcomed it back then, and now businessmen are welcoming its deferment as well,' he said.

Echoing similar views, Paramjeet Singh, President of the Pamma Sadar Bazaar Bari Market Traders Association, said trader bodies had raised objections to the proposal and urged the government to reconsider it.

''This is absolutely the right decision, and we welcome it. We had also staged a protest on this issue and urged the government to take this step. Most importantly, traders could have faced considerable difficulties due to this arrangement during the festive season,'' he told IANS.

Rajkumar Bhardwaj, General Secretary of the Delhi Saree Mercantile Association, said the government's decision is beneficial for both traders and customers.

''This decision of the government is very good, both for traders and for customers. Because somewhere, if a trader incurs a loss or if their costs increase due to MDR, they will eventually add that to the pricing, and its direct impact will fall on the customer,'' he told IANS.

Shopkeepers also expressed satisfaction with the move. A trader in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar said the continuation of charge-free UPI transactions has encouraged customers to make digital payments without hesitation.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat in the reverse fixture in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Indian contingent confident of a good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

Indian contingent confident of good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation (ld)

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Top stars Lakshya Chukka, Paranjay Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Fenesta Open: Top stars Chukka, Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets