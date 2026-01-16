UP varsities must nurture youth to win medals in 2036 Olympics: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called upon universities and schools in the state to promote sports culture and help the country win a large number of medals in the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Inaugurating the East Zone Inter-University Women's Basketball Championship at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, the Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is preparing to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics, and we must begin preparing today to win a handsome number of medals in that event."

Highlighting the state government's efforts to promote sportspersons, he said more than 500 medal winners have been given government jobs in various departments, and over 96,000 sports kits have been distributed to youth at the district level.

Sharing details of encouragement of medal winners with awards, he said, "Now, not only the Union government but also state governments provide awards to athletes who win medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, or World Championships."

"In Uttar Pradesh, our government provides special support to young athletes from the state. If a youth from Uttar Pradesh qualifies for the Olympics and participates in the team, we provide them with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to support their participation," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "There is visible enthusiasm here to promote sports. I believe that when we talk about sports, over the past 11 years, we have witnessed the birth of a new sports culture in the country."

"Before 2014, sports and athletic competitions were not a priority on the government's agenda. People felt that there was no focus on this area, and often it was neglected," he said.

He hailed PM Modi's initiatives like 'Khelo India', 'Fit India Movement' and 'Khelo MP Youth Games' as milestones in taking the country towards becoming a sports superpower.

The Chief Minister said sports not only keep the body and mind healthy but also serve as a foundation to build a strong nation.

He also recalled how sages under Indian tradition followed discipline and pursued physical activities to lead a healthy life and maintain a fit body.

