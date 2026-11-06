UP medical colleges on alert mode during Diwali and Chhath Puja, emergency services to operate 24x7

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh govt has heightened medical alertness and vigilance during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations to ensure public safety and uninterrupted availability of healthcare services during the festive season.

The Department of Medical Education has directed state-run as well as autonomous medical colleges, along with their affiliated hospitals, to remain on high alert. The decision has been taken in light of potential accidents such as fire, road accidents, and other emergencies during the festivities.

A set of detailed guidelines has been issued by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, necessitating all medical colleges to ensure availability of medical services, human resources, essential medicines, medical equipment, and emergency preparedness, so that patients can receive timely care in any unforeseen situation.

Emergency departments, trauma centres, ICUs, burn units, as well as services related to anaesthesia, surgery, and operation theatres have been instructed to stay operational around the clock across all medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals.

During the festive period, duty rosters will be prepared for doctors, nursing staff, technicians, and other personnel across departments, including Emergency, Trauma Centre, ICU, Burn Unit, Anaesthesia, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Medicine, and Radiology. The medical institutions have been instructed to keep the extra human resources on standby to address any exigencies.

All heads of departments concerned and Chief Medical Superintendents have been directed to ensure the adequate availability of essential and life-saving medicines, injections, dressing materials, sutures, plaster supplies, and emergency treatment kits.

In the event of critically ill patients, high-level medical institutions and an effective referral system, supported by prior coordination, must be ensured. Instructions have been issued to provide necessary medical assistance and ambulances during such transfers, while ensuring that there is no unnecessary delay in the process.

Every medical college and its affiliated hospital is required to review and update its disaster management plan. A clear action plan must be prepared to handle scenarios such as the arrival of a large number of injured individuals, road accidents, fire incidents, or stampedes.

The Director General has instructed the principals, directors, and chief medical superintendents of all medical colleges to personally review the arrangements. A senior official will be designated as a 'nodal officer' to oversee duty rosters, the availability of resources, and emergency arrangements.

--IANS

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