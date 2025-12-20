Unni Mukundan-starrer PM Narendra Modi's biopic ‘Maa Vande’ begins filming with first-day pooja

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) The team of the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first day of shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony on Saturday.

The visuals of the film were unveiled on the makers' official social media accounts on Saturday.

Acclaimed Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who will be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the movie, took to his social media account to share a video of the 'muhurat' earlier in the day.

He wrote, “#MaaVande now rolling! A new chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation. @iamunnimukundan @veer.reddy.official @kranthikumarch @silver_cast_creations @dopkksenthilkumar @ravibasrur @SreekarPrasa #SabuCyril @solomonstunts @nsgangadhar @dhaniaelay."

The film was first announced on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday in September, and on Saturday, after three months, the cameras set rolling as cameras.

Talking about 'Maa Vande', the movie steps forward to narrate a defining chapter in the story of modern India.

Titled 'Maa Vande', the film promises to be a powerful biographical drama that celebrates the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation.

At its core lies the truth – that a mother’s resolve is stronger than countless battles.

Backed by Veer Reddy M. under the Silver Cast Creations banner, 'Maa Vande', which features Unni Mukundan in the lead, is helmed by writer-director Kranthi Kumar C.H.

The film draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of PM Modi’s life with authenticity, dignity, and scale.

The narrative of the movie traces the evolution of a man shaped by values, sacrifice, and purpose, showcasing not just the leader the world knows but the human journey behind the legacy.

Talking further about the movie, 'Maa Vande' has been produced by Veer Reddy M. and written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H.

'Maa Vande' boasts a fine technical team comprising action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, director of photography K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur -- artists whose collective body of work includes landmark films such as 'Baahubali' and 'Salaar', with Basrur’s music having defined the soundscape of 'KGF'.

