Unlike Mahagathbandhan, NDA completed seat-sharing talks smoothly: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that all discussions within the NDA regarding the Bihar Assembly elections have been completed "smoothly", and compared the situation to that of the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

He asserted that in the opposition alliance, disagreements over seat-sharing have led to candidates filing nominations against their own alliance partners.

As Bihar heads into a closely contested two-phase Assembly election on November 6 and 11, the NDA has finalised its list of candidates, while the Mahagathbandhan continues to struggle with internal conflicts.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said, "You all can see the atmosphere within the NDA and among the public -- the ease with which the NDA has respected all five of its allies and successfully completed smooth negotiations. All our 243 candidates' nominations have been cleared, and there is no confusion about the names, unlike in the Mahagathbandhan, where disputes over seats arise."

Paswan also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently visiting Bihar, to discuss the NDA's election strategy.

"In the meeting with Amit Shah today, the strategy to win historic seats was discussed. Head-to-head clashes are going on within the Mahagathbandhan, where candidates have filed nominations against candidates of their own alliance," Paswan said.

Bihar Minister Janak Chamar expressed confidence in the NDA's victory and told IANS, "Everyone in the state is aware of how the Nitish government has brought Bihar out of the jungle raj. Under a government of good governance, everyone feels safe, and the public clearly favours development. Once again, in 2025, people will vote in favour of development."

Former MP Arun Kumar also exuded confidence and said that there will be a "grand victory for the NDA."

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said, "People want to give a strong mandate to continue the development initiated under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. A lot of work is in progress, and hence people want the NDA government to return to power."

The NDA has formally declared all its candidates for the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Both the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have announced 101 candidates each, while the remaining seats have been allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and the Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM), all of which have also completed their lists.

--IANS

sd/uk