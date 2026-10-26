United in building multipolar world: Russian Duma Speaker at BRICS parliamentary forum

Moscow/New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Chairman of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Monday noted that the BRICS countries are united in recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development.

"We represent countries with different political systems, economic models, and traditions. But we are united in building a multipolar world, respecting different approaches and national legislations, and recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development," said Volodin in his address at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum which began in New Delhi.

The BRICS leaders, while reflecting their views on strengthening the role of parliaments in ensuring people-centred development, spoke about the role of parliaments in maintaining the stability of state institutions for future development.

In his address, Volodin, currently on his first working visit abroad to attend the two-day forum in New Delhi, highlighted that, over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world and a just world order.

According to the Chairman of the State Duma, the association has become one of the largest economic centers, representing the interests of the global majority: internal trade within it has reached $1.2 trillion, and member countries account for almost a quarter of global exports.

BRICS, he said, is the main contributor to global GDP with approximately 40 per cent and added that, within the parliamentary dimension, every opportunity must be utilised to contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the grouping.

"The relations between our countries within BRICS are an example of effective cooperation, where sovereign states work on mutually beneficial terms, developing their economies and improving the well-being of their citizens," said Volodin.

The Duma chairman also proposed creating an expert council within the BRICS association, comprising experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

"This will allow us to share best legislative practices... Artificial intelligence represents not only opportunities but also challenges today. We must remember this and do everything we can to ensure that artificial intelligence serves people. We must avoid situations where artificial intelligence begins to control humanity. This is a danger we must prevent in advance," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Volodin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the forum in New Delhi and also conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodin began his working visit to India on Sunday and met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in New Delhi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, meetings and talks with "colleagues from the Parliament of India" are also planned considering that Russia-India relations are a privileged strategic partnership, rooted in traditions of 'Druzhba Dosti' and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Relations between Russia and India constitute a privileged strategic partnership, rooted in traditions of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is important to contribute to developing and strengthening these relations through parliamentary cooperation," the ministry mentioned.

--IANS

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