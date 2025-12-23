Unit of Vetrimaran's 'Arasan' completes first schedule

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) The unit of director Vetrimaaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', featuring actor Silambarasan aka Simbu in the lead, has now successfully wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

Although makers of the film are yet to officially announce the film's first schedule completion, sources close to the unit say that the first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, had now been completed.

Says a source, "The first schedule came to an end on December 21. The next schedule is likely to begin in the first week of January in the new year."

It may be recalled that the makers had only a day ago released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video titled 'Behind the rise of Arasan'.

Taking to his X timeline, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, had said, "The rise begins! Behind The Rise of #Arasan is out now!" and shared the link to the BTS clip.

The BTS clip gave audiences a glimpse of Simbu's makeover for his look in the film. It also, among other things, gave an idea of how director Vetri Maaran went about his job on the sets and showed Simbu striking a conversation with actor Samuthirakani on the sets. The BTS clips in the video seemed to have been primarily shot while the unit was in the process of making a promo that was subsequently released.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

A promo for the film that was released by the makers earlier this year begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the court room, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film ('Arasan') would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be 'Vada Chennai 2' as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of 'Arasan' would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

-IANS

