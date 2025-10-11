October 11, 2025 7:54 PM हिंदी

Union Ministers laud PM Modi's new Rs 42,000 crore initiatives for Agriculture sector

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Union ministers on Saturday lauded the launch of agricultural projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying these schemes will bring new energy and immense potential to farmers.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the newly launched schemes are a historic gift for agriculture and farmers, and this initiative will bring new hope to the lives of peasants.

"PM Modi today launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Pulses Self-Reliance Mission' from the Pusa campus in New Delhi, gifting projects related to agriculture and allied sectors worth over Rs 42,000 crore to our farmer brothers and sisters," Chouhan wrote in a post on his X handle.

He further said, "A historic gift for agriculture and farmers... This initiative will bring new hope, new energy, and immense potential to the lives of our food providers."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri thanked PM Modi for the announcement.

India's agriculture sector is becoming strong, self-reliant, and prosperous, registering 4.5 per cent annual growth for the first time in a decade, he said.

In a post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "The country's farmers are no longer just food providers, but are also becoming partners in nation-building. India's potential is continuously growing with the strength of farmers and livestock farmers."

The Union Minister further stated that PM Modi on Saturday reinforced his commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure by laying the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore in agriculture and allied sectors.

He stated that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will increase agricultural productivity, promote crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, increase post-harvest storage capacity at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate the availability of long-term and short-term loans in 100 selected districts.

Puri expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and called these initiatives a major gift for the country's farmers.

Further, Minister Prahlad Joshi said that important initiatives are being launched for the country's self-reliance and the welfare of "our farmers".

These schemes will transform the lives of millions of farmers across India, he wrote on X.

--IANS

aps/uk

