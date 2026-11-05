November 05, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

JP Nadda reviews J&K's AIIMS Awantipora project, directs fast-tracking remaining construction

JP Nadda reviews J&K's AIIMS Awantipora project, directs fast-tracking remaining construction

Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday reviewed the progress of AIIMS in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir and directed for early completion of the 750-bed tertiary healthcare facility.

The Union Health Minister arrived here earlier in the day and drove to the Awantipora town of Anantnag district during his first visit to AIIMS in the Valley.

Nadda reviewed the project progress and interacted with the staff associated with the construction of the tertiary healthcare facility. He directed that the project be completed early. The OPD is expected to start functioning by the end of the month.

J&K Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that 100 MBBS students will soon start their studies at AIIMS Awantipora, while the Outpatient Department (OPD) will also be made functional shortly.

Speaking to reporters after the visit of J.P. Nadda to AIIMS Awantipora, Itoo said the Union Minister took a detailed review of the ongoing work at the site.

She said it was a matter of great happiness that the Union Health Minister, who had earlier announced 50 MBBS seats, announced that 100 MBBS students will start classes here soon.

She said the start of OPD services at AIIMS Awantipora will make a huge difference for patients in Kashmir, who presently have to travel long distances for advanced treatment. She thanked the Union Health Minister for directing officials to make the prestigious institution functional as soon as possible.

She said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has visited the site several times during the last two years, and she herself has accompanied him so that AIIMS is completed and made functional at the earliest to strengthen patient care in the Valley.

AIIMS Awantipora was approved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) as an Institution of National Importance.

Approved initially around 2019, construction started in November 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,160 crore.

It is designed as a 750-bed tertiary care hospital and medical teaching institute comprising approximately 57 distinct buildings/blocks, including the main hospital, academic blocks, hostels, residential quarters, sports facilities (football ground, tennis courts), and medicinal plant gardens.

AIMS Awantipora will have a planned annual intake of 100 MBBS and 60 nursing students. Phased rollout of outpatient department (OPD), diagnostic labs, and core medical services starting by the end of the month.

--IANS

sq/dpb

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