Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the milestone of a quarter century in continuous leadership in an executive office as head of government and gave a standing ovation. This was achieved with three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections, reflecting the enduring trust that the public has reposed in PM Modi, shared Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, briefing the media after the Cabinet Meeting.

“People in very few countries of the world have continuously supported one leader, said Vaishnaw, terming PM Modi’s feat as unique. “That faith has come from his style of work, the right policies, and pure intentions,” he added. Ten salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership of Gujarat with his leadership of India, observed the Cabinet.

SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens’ grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010, stated the resolution. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion. Jyotigram’s separate agricultural electricity feeders similarly became a national approach, extending Gujarat’s experience across India.

Also, PM Modi’s sensitivity towards poverty grew from watching his mother struggle with everyday hardships and encountering deprivation during his travels, it noted. The resolution connects these experiences with programmes delivering homes, water, banking and healthcare to citizens. Nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, over four crore homes and 25 crore people moving out of poverty show how personal understanding became public action, bringing families dignity.

The resolution further noted how PM Modi’s determination helped the people shape their futures. Approximately 3.5 crore women became “Lakhpati Didis”, while “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” provided for women’s reservation.

Meanwhile, startups, skills and education reform expanded youth opportunities. PM-KISAN transfers exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore, while PM-JANMAN brought focused support to particularly vulnerable tribal communities, extending development to those historically left behind.

The resolution has given particular emphasis to PM Modi’s willingness to pursue reform despite political risks. GST, welfare delivery reforms and the replacement of colonial laws demonstrate his determination to address longstanding challenges, it stated, also noting his appeals on cleanliness, digital payments and local products drawing citizens into change. Reform emerged as a sustained commitment of his leadership, strengthened by conviction, public participation and national purpose, according to the resolution.

Additionally, under PM Modi’s leadership, public capital expenditure rose from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore, alongside highway expansion and railway electrification. Electronics production increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore to more than Rs 13 lakh crore. Defence production and semiconductor manufacturing further reflect his determination to strengthen India’s ability to meet its needs.

PM Modi’s faith in technology emerges through achievements spanning everyday services and scientific frontiers. Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity improved welfare delivery, while UPI transformed payments. Developing India’s own COVID vaccines and landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole demonstrated PM Modi’s vision of a scientifically capable, self-reliant, Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The resolution also celebrated private space participation and work in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology that carry forward his vision in technology, improving lives while expanding national possibilities. It highlighted PM Modi’s ability to give India direction amidst the global upheaval. During COVID, he united the country, backed domestic vaccine development and enabled rapid vaccination.

During the West Asia crisis, timely decisions and energy security measures helped India withstand disruption. His leadership combined immediate responses with capabilities built over years, giving the country resilience and confidence in difficult times.

Recounting the 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot air strikes, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, the resolution praised PM Modi’s decisive leadership in securing peace and confidence. These illustrate the national security red lines established under PM Modi. The resolution placed these alongside the removal of Article 370, introduction of one-rank-one pension and creation of the Chief of Defence Staff’s post. Action against Maoist terrorism and peace efforts in the Northeast bring out leadership combining national resolve with development, stability and public trust, it added.

Hailing India’s voice growing stronger on the world stage, the resolution linked the rising stature with PM Modi’s ability to build cooperation across divisions. Consensus at G20 and BRICS, advocacy for the Global South and the African Union’s G20 inclusion reflect his diplomatic leadership, it cited.

Further, “Vaccine Maitri” demonstrated how India’s capabilities could serve others. Honours from 36 countries underline the international regard accompanying PM Modi and India’s growing influence and contribution to shared solutions. His vision unites development, cultural confidence, and environmental responsibility, said the resolution.

Climate action progressed from Gujarat’s dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Meanwhile, yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla’s consecration strengthened India’s connection with its heritage.

In the end, the resolution reposed renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

--IANS

jb/uk