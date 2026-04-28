Uncapped Tilly gets maiden call as hosts England name Sciver-Brunt-led squad for Women’s T20 WC

London, April 28 (IANS) Hosts England have revealed their 15-player team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, starting June 12. Nat Sciver-Brunt will continue at the helm, leading the team on home soil in her seventh T20 World Cup appearance.

Sciver-Brunt is joined by uncapped 18-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who has received her maiden England as well as World Cup call-up. Along with her, Issy Wong and Lauren Filer have made it to the T20 World Cup squad for the first time. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, meanwhile, is set to appear in her eighth T20 World Cup.

Charlie Dean has been appointed as Sciver-Brunt’s deputy and joined an impressive group of allrounders in the squad, with fast bowler Lauren Bell expected to lead the attack.

Head Coach Charlotte Edwards, who led the team to victory in the 2009 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, will draw on over 960 caps of T20 International experience during the tournament starting June 12 at Edgbaston.

“There is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names. This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want. That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions.

"An ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil is a special moment for the game in this country, and we are all really motivated by what could be ahead for this group of players and what they can achieve this summer,” Edwards said.

Meanwhile, skipper Sciver Brunt said, “It is a huge honour to be leading England into a T20 World Cup at home in front of family and friends and all our passionate supporters. We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now and the naming of the squad means it is almost here and we can't wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again.

“I know how much winning in 2009 meant to the players and to Charlotte Edwards as captain, and being in the team under Heather Knight's leadership for the 2017 ODI World Cup win was incredibly special. Now the aim is to do something similar with this fantastic group of players who I know are putting their heart and soul into achieving our goal, and that hard work will continue right throughout the summer as we start with games against New Zealand and India before that tournament begins,” she added.

England squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (vc), Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

--IANS

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