United Nations, Nov 28 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals.

Guterres is deeply concerned about the continued escalation in the region and called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further undermine regional peace and security or jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts, said Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general's spokesperson.

"Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond," Dujarric said, adding that Guterres reaffirmed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward lasting peace in the region.

Kuwait blamed Iran for Thursday's attack, while Tehran denied any involvement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Kuwait summoned Iran's ambassador Mohammad Totonchi to protest a drone attack that killed two Italian nationals and wounded two others in the Gulf country a day earlier.

In a statement on social media platform X, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it had handed Totonchi a formal protest note over what it described as "continued Iranian attacks" against the country, the latest of which it said targeted a vital facility and caused "extensive material damage."

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Sulaiman Al-Mashaan called the attacks "a flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a serious breach of international law, holding Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their repercussions, according to the statement.

Al-Mashaan stressed that Kuwait reserved its "inherent right to self-defense" and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens and residents.

Kuwaiti military spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said on Thursday that Kuwaiti forces had detected and engaged several "hostile drones" in the country's airspace, attributing them to Iran. Al-Atwan said falling debris from the targeted facility killed two Italians and injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday in separate phone calls with his Kuwaiti and Italian counterparts that Iran "had no role or involvement whatsoever" in the incident.

Araghchi expressed regret over the casualties and said Tehran was ready to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait and Italy to identify the origin of the attack and the parties involved.

--IANS

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