UK PM Starmer looks to India’s Aadhaar as blueprint for UK digital ID system

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is eyeing India’s Aadhaar card initiative as an inspiration as his government is reportedly planning to move forward with introducing a nationwide digital identity system.

Landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, Starmer’s first stop was a meeting with Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and former Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

According to The Guardian, Downing Street later clarified that the meeting was not about any commercial arrangement with Infosys but to understand how India built one of the world’s largest digital identity systems.

Starmer has repeatedly highlighted Aadhaar as a model of success.

"We are going to a country, India, where they’ve already done ID and made a massive success of it. So one of the meetings I will be having is about ID, in relation to that," he told reporters before departing for Mumbai.

The Prime Minister argues that a centralised ID will simplify life for citizens, whether applying for schools, childcare, or public services.

Last month, Starmer announced that digital ID cards would be mandatory for British citizens and permanent residents seeking employment.

Unlike Aadhaar, however, the UK system is not expected to use biometric data at this stage, according to a spokesperson.

Britain has not had compulsory identity cards since World War II. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s attempt to introduce biometric ID cards was abandoned amid public backlash.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held discussions on further deepening trade and economic ties, which will create more jobs and see further investment flows between the two countries.

According to a joint statement released following the meeting, the two nations decided to create a joint centre for artificial intelligence (AI) and an India-UK connectivity and innovation centre. They also decided to form a critical minerals industry guild to support supply chains and advance green technologies.

Along with establishing new partnerships on renewable energy and health, an offshore wind task force, and a health research partnership, they also announced a joint investment in a climate technology startup fund.

It is anticipated that the agreements will speed up the expansion of bilateral trade, facilitate the opening of UK university campuses throughout India, and strengthen collaboration in utilising cutting-edge technologies to promote equitable economic growth and bolster national security.

