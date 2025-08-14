UK MP Tulip Siddiq dismisses Bangladesh corruption trial as 'farce'

London, Aug 14 (IANS) United Kingdom Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq has denounced the ongoing corruption trial against her in Bangladesh as a 'farce', alleging that it is based on "fabricated accusations" and fueled by a "political vendetta" of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The remarks came after a trial began in the Dhaka Court on Wednesday, charging Tulip, her aunt, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her mother, Sheikh Rehana, her brother, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and her sister, Azmina Siddiq, with alleged irregularities in the allocation of Purbachal New Town plots.

"The so-called trial now underway in Dhaka is nothing more than a farce -- built on fabricated accusations and driven by a clear political vendetta. Over the past year, the allegations against me have repeatedly shifted, yet I have never been contacted by the Bangladeshi authorities once," Tulip said in a post on X.

She claimed that Bangladeshi authorities had never issued any court summons, sent any official notice, nor presented any evidence and still was being charged with fake cases.

"I have never received a court summons, no official communication, and no evidence. If this were a genuine legal process, the authorities would have engaged with me or my legal team, responded to our formal correspondence, and presented the evidence they claim to hold," the British Parliamentarian stated.

She accused the Yunus-ruled authorities in Bangladesh of peddling "false and vexatious allegations" that have been briefed to the media but never formally presented to her by investigators.

She said that her offer to meet Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhhamad Yunus during his recent visit to London was refused, describing the conduct as "wholly incompatible" with the principles of a fair trial upheld in the UK.

"I have been clear from the outset that I have done nothing wrong and will respond to any credible evidence that is presented to me. Continuing to smear my name to score political points is both baseless and damaging," she emphasised.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against Hasina, her family members, and working officials during her tenure on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/