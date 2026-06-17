June 17, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

UK India Business Council celebrates final go ahead to FTA

UK India Business Council celebrates final go ahead to FTA

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Wednesday welcomed the "Entry Into Force" announcement, which constitutes the final go ahead for the landmark Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries which will come into effect on July 15 this year.

The leadership of UK and India have repeatedly underscored the importance of building a forward looking partnership anchored in advanced defence technology, innovation, and trade collaboration.

This strategic intent has gained momentum through a series of high-level bilateral engagements in recent years, including discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer's visit to India in 2025, according to a UKIBC statement.

The total bilateral trade between India and the UK reached nearly £47.9 billion ($56-60 billion) in the four quarters ending Q4 2025, representing a 10 per cent increase from previous years, the statement added.

"For India, CETA will bring significant benefits to India's services sector by creating opportunities in Information Technology and IT-enabled Services (IT/ITeS), Financial Services, Professional Services such as management consultancy, architectural and engineering, Other Business Services, and Education Services. One of the most significant aspects of the UK-India trade agreement is the enhanced market access it provides to both countries," the statement said.

"India's large and fast-growing economy, with a 1.4 billion market and an expanding middle class, offers UK businesses significant export and investment opportunities. Tariff reductions under the CETA are expected to boost UK exports. With the deal, Britain welcomes almost £6 billion in new investment and export wins, which aim to create more than 2,200 British jobs across the country with the Indian firms expanding their operations in the UK and British companies secure new business opportunities in India," the statement added.

"The economic implications of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are profound. It is projected to increase the UK's GDP by £3.3 billion by 2035 and double bilateral trade by 2030. This growth trajectory is expected to create significant job creation in India," the statement said.

Kishore Jayaraman, UK-India Business Council Group CEO, said, "The UK-India CETA marks a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship. Businesses across both countries have long called for an agreement that reduces barriers, enhances market access, and creates a clear framework for long term, sustainable growth."

"As the UK and India gear up to implement the agreement, UKIBC will continue to support members in understanding and leveraging the provisions in the agreement with a particular focus on sectors like digital trade, services, manufacturing, education, and innovation-led collaboration," the statement added.

--IANS

sps/khz

LATEST NEWS

N Sree Charani picks 4-19 as India register comprehensive 95-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Leeds. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women’s T20 WC: Charani picks 4-19 as India register comprehensive 95-run win over Netherlands

"Want to finish matches, bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit,’ says Gill on mindset behind match-winning 154

2nd ODI: ‘Want to finish matches, bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit,’ says Gill on mindset behind match-winning 154

Shreyanka Patil stretchered off after twisting her right ankle in the match against Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s T20 WC: Shreyanka Patil stretchered off after twisting her right ankle in Leeds

‘We didn't bowl well, gave them momentum,’ says Hashmatullah Shahidi after Afghanistan’s defeat to India in the second ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: ‘We didn't bowl well, gave them momentum,’ says Shahidi after Afghanistan’s defeat to India

G7 Summit: PM Modi's multi-alignment approach delivers tangible economic outcomes

G7 Summit: PM Modi's multi-alignment approach delivers tangible economic outcomes

US would help India if attacked: Trump

US would help India if attacked: Trump

Bowlers help Purulia overcome Malda, seal semis spot in men's competition of the 2026 edition of Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Bowlers help Purulia overcome Malda, seal semis spot in men's competition

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's new film in legal trouble over depiction of India’s agricultural sector

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's new film in legal trouble over depiction of India’s agricultural sector

Real Madrid asks UEFA to reopen disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona over Negreira case

Real Madrid asks UEFA to reopen disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona over Negreira case

Primary coolant pump test facility inaugurated at Tarapur atomic power station

Primary coolant pump test facility inaugurated at Tarapur atomic power station