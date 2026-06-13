June 13, 2026 10:11 PM हिंदी

UK grooming gang scandal exposes longstanding institutional failures: Report

UK grooming gang scandal exposes long-standing institutional failures: Report

Brussels, June 13 (IANS) The grooming gang scandal in the United Kingdom (UK) exposes a deeper institutional failure rather than criminal brutality. Victims’ complaints, police reports, court cases, and local investigations repeatedly revealed patterns that were present across multiple towns but not adequately addressed, a report has stated.

The issue of a significant number of offenders coming from British communities of Pakistani heritage was long treated as politically sensitive, despite the pattern repeatedly emerging in police investigations, court decisions, and public inquiries, Dimitra Staikou, a Greek lawyer, writer, and journalist, wrote for ‘Europa Wire.'

“On June 3, 2026, Westminster Hall hosted a debate that brought one of the darkest and most controversial chapters of modern British history back into public view. MP Rupert Lowe presented testimonies from survivors of grooming gangs that had operated for years in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford, exploiting and abusing underage girls, while MPs including Sarah Champion, Joy Morrissey, and Esther McVey returned to questions that had long remained politically uncomfortable,” Staikou detailed.

“The testimonies were shocking. Yet the real political significance of the debate did not concern the nature of the crimes themselves, which are by now well documented. Rather, it concerned a different question: why did British institutions require decades to respond effectively to a problem that had been unfolding in plain sight?” she questioned.

According to the expert, the Westminster testimonies were not just descriptions of crimes but evidence of a recurring pattern that had long been in plain sight. Across several widely known grooming gang cases—from Rotherham and Rochdale to Telford—a notable number of convicted offenders came from British Pakistani communities.

“This is neither a new revelation nor a political interpretation; it is a fact that has been documented in court proceedings, public inquiries, and parliamentary discussions for many years,” Staikou stated.

Stressing that the British case is not an isolated exception but part of a wider pattern in Europe, she said, “From the French banlieues to Swedish debates over gang violence and German controversies surrounding failed integration, the same question emerges with striking regularity: at what point does sensitivity become an unwillingness to acknowledge reality? And when does political correctness cease to function as a tool of social cohesion and instead become an obstacle to public accountability?”

Staikou further argued that the grooming gangs scandal is not only about crime or institutional failures that allowed years of abuse against vulnerable girls, but also about whether democratic societies can confront uncomfortable truths without fear or prejudice.

“A society that refuses to examine facts because they are politically inconvenient does not eliminate those facts; it merely postpones the moment at which they must eventually be faced,” she stressed.

--IANS

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