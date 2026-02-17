UK Deputy PM Lammy, AI Minister Narayan to visit India for AI Impact Summit

New Delhi/London, Feb 17 (IANS) British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Tuesday termed collaboration on technology and innovation a "key pillar" of 'India UK Vision 2035' as the country's Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan are set to arrive in New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit.

The summit, which is taking place in New Delhi from February 16-20, will bring together the heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development, while marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on the issue is being organised in the Global South.

In a statement shared on X, Cameron stated, "Looking forward to welcoming Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan in Delhi this week for India AI Impact Summit 2026. Collaboration on Technology and Innovation is a key pillar of UK India Vision 2035."

"I was at Bletchley Park in 2023 when the UK organised the world’s first AI Safety Summit. Great to see India lead these discussions this week because how India approaches AI matters to the world," she added.

In an official statement, the UK government stated, "The UK will use the AI Impact Summit in India this week to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe."

"Led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the UK delegation begins a week of discussions focused on how AI can improve everyday life – not just in advanced economies but in every corner of the world," it added.

During the summit, Lammy and Narayan will emphasise that AI is the engine of renewal as it helps doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes and businesses create the next generation of good jobs.

In a statement, David Lammy stated, "This Summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all."

"We are turning ambition into action to deliver UK jobs, growth and prosperity. The business leaders joining us in India will build concrete partnerships and secure investment that delivers opportunity for working people in the UK, India and across the globe," he added.

Kanishka Narayan termed AI a "defining technology of our generation" and expressed commitment to ensure that it delivers for everyone. He said, "AI is the defining technology of our generation – and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone. It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit."

Prior to arriving in New Delhi, Lammy visited Sri Lanka and met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday. Sri Lankan President noted that Lammy's visit reinforces global confidence in Sri Lanka's recovery following the economic crisis and Cyclone Ditwah.

Following the meeting, Dissanayake wrote on X: "Welcomed UK Deputy PM David Lammytoday. His timely visit reinforces global confidence in Sri Lanka’s recovery after the economic crisis and Cyclone Ditwah. Grateful for UK support on debt restructuring, zero-tariff textile access and continued partnership in tourism, investment and reconciliation."

--IANS

akl/as