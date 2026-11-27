Kinshasa, Nov 27 (IANS) Uganda has announced plans to withdraw its troops from Lubero town in North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid diplomatic tensions between Kampala and Kinshasa.

In a statement issued Friday, Chris Magezi, acting director of defence public information at Uganda's Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, said the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) will hand over security responsibilities in the town to the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC), and the withdrawal will start within the next two weeks, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The statement said Ugandan troops had been operating in the area since January 2025 to pursue remnants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group of Ugandan origin that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and operates mainly in eastern DRC.

The announcement comes amid strained relations between the two countries following a series of controversial posts on social media platform X by Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defence forces and son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. In response, the DRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of mission of Uganda's embassy in Kinshasa on Tuesday to express its disapproval and seek clarification from Kampala.

The Ugandan military statement did not specify the reasons for the planned withdrawal or indicate whether it was linked to the recent diplomatic tensions with Kinshasa. It also gave no details on the number of troops involved or the arrangements for the handover.

Uganda's military presence in eastern DRC dates back to November 2021, when the two countries launched joint Operation Shujaa against the ADF. The operation, initially focused on areas in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, aims to dismantle ADF bases and reduce the group's capacity to carry out attacks against civilians in the two countries.

In January 2025, Uganda announced plans to reinforce its military presence in eastern DRC, citing deteriorating security conditions in the region. In early February 2025, more than 1,000 additional Ugandan troops were deployed south of Lubero, showed a report by the United Nations Group of Experts on the DRC.

–IANS

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