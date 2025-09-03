September 03, 2025 11:11 PM हिंदी

Trump’s tariffs on India 'backfiring', says US media

Trump’s tariffs on India 'backfiring', says US media

Washington, Sep 3 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of trade ties with India on Tuesday, American media continues to discuss the implications of the India-US tensions on the country's economic strategy and foreign policy.

The Wall Street Journal published a short explainer on the impact of US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with the headline: "Trump Hiked Tariffs on India as a Penalty for It Buying Russian Oil. Why Is That Backfiring?"

Its analyst Carol Ryan contended that initially the tariffs “spooked” Indian buyers, forcing them to dump sanctioned Russian crude and place orders from the Middle East. However, Russia responded by cutting the price of its oil to "win back its Indian customers".

She claimed that "New Delhi also gave the green light for the purchases to continue, so flows are returning to normal".

"The unintended effect of the US crackdown has therefore been to make Russia’s already discounted oil even cheaper for India. As of Friday, a barrel of Urals costs India $1 less than it did before the White House first threatened the higher tariff,” Ryan added.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, while speaking to journalist Megyn Kelly on her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Tuesday, criticised the White House Senior Advisor Peter Navarro, saying: "If you do the opposite of what Peter Navarro is saying, then you're going to do well."

On the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on India, Shapiro believed that the US has offered "a lot of sticks and not enough carrots".

While he argued that the "trade relationship with India is not widely important to the United States", New Delhi’s geopolitical significance should not be understated.

"We do more military exercises with India than we do with NATO. If you see them (India) move into China's camp, then that will upend the geopolitical order," he added.

The Economist magazine, in an article on Tuesday, highlighted the SCO Summit and the subsequent military parade in China, calling it "Xi Jinping’s anti-American party".

It termed the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit as "most striking,” and asserted that it signalled “India’s shift from America towards China".

--IANS

scor/vd

LATEST NEWS

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s

Independence Day pledge realised: PM Modi welcomes GST overhaul

Independence Day pledge realised: PM Modi welcomes GST overhaul

Heavy flooding in Delhi; relief camps set up in affected areas

Heavy flooding in Delhi; relief camps set up in affected areas

ABVP creates history by winning Panjab University polls

ABVP creates history by winning Panjab University polls

Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka power Sri Lanka to last-over victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of three-match series in Harare on Wednesday. Photo credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

1st T20I: Mendis, Nissanka power Sri Lanka to last-over victory over Zimbabwe

Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean water to Dhamtari's thirsty villages

Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean water to Dhamtari's thirsty villages

Rights activist slams Pakistan for denying education to children in Balochistan

Rights activist slams Pakistan for denying education to children in Balochistan

Awami League slams Yunus govt over killing of unarmed worker in Bangladesh (File image)

Awami League slams Yunus govt over killing of unarmed worker in Bangladesh