Trump's 'I'm the boss' comment to world leaders at G7 Summit in France goes viral

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump jokingly told top world leaders attending the G7 Summit in France that he is "the boss", marking a light moment amid the ongoing tense geopolitical situation.

"I'm the boss," said Trump as he arrived at an outreach session of the summit which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump's comment drew laughter from the attending leaders with the host and French President Emmanuel Macron asking the US President replying "How are you?".

"Good, thank you," replied Trump.

The brief interaction has taken social media by storm.

Wednesday is the final day of the G7 Summit at Evian and Trump is scheduled to hold a series of meetings, including with PM Modi.

According to the White House, both leaders are set to take India-US relations to "new highs" during their bilateral talks in France, with trade, technology, investment and global security expected to top the agenda.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a close friendship, and under their leadership, the Trump administration and Indian government are set to take our two countries to new highs," White House spokesman Kush Desai told IANS.

The meeting in Evian, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their summit meeting last February. It comes amid discussions on a possible trade agreement and as diplomatic efforts continue to address the crisis in West Asia.

According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss economic growth, supply chains, artificial intelligence, investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges.

"President Trump has consistently underscored his support for America's strategic partnership with India," Desai told IANS adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India built on Trump's efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries on trade and national security.

"Secretary Rubio's landmark visit to India built on the President's push to expand bilateral ties and cooperation on trade and national security, including with the signing of a historic MOU on critical minerals," he said.

Experts say both sides are looking for tangible outcomes as well as strong political messaging.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump and PM Modi exchanged greetings on the sidelines of a G7 outreach session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.

The two leaders shook hands and held a brief conversation before joining discussions attended by G7 countries, partner nations, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

--IANS

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