US would help India if attacked: Trump

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the United States would help India if it came under attack, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the "world's toughest negotiators", and said the two countries were "very close" to reaching a trade agreement, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting between Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France's Evian, where the two leaders discussed trade, regional security, West Asia, maritime security and broader global developments.

Trump repeatedly highlighted the strength of the relationship between the two countries and his personal rapport with the Indian Prime Minister.

"We had in particular some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," Trump said at the start of the meeting.

"We're doing trade deals. We're doing a lot of things -- a lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

The US President also pointed to growing Indian investment in America.

"The Prime Minister's building a lot in the United States," Trump said.

"He's (PM Modi) spending a lot of money in the United States, and we appreciate that."

PM Modi said that relations had gained momentum since the leaders' previous meeting in Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he added.

"We are working together on a number of areas."

The Prime Minister added that officials from both countries had remained closely engaged in implementing goals agreed by the two leaders.

"Our teams have also been working in close coordination and engagement, and they've been working towards achievement of the targets that we had set for ourselves last year," PM Modi said.

One of the most significant exchanges came when Trump was asked about the defence relationship between the United States and India.

"I think it's a great relationship," Trump said.

"I can tell you this, without having a contract. We don't have a contract. But if they were attacked, we would be there to help them."

He then personalised the response while referring to PM Modi.

"If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there."

"Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about it. If there's a new leader, I don't know about that. But if they're attacked and he's the leader, we're going to be there to help."

The comments amounted to one of Trump's strongest public endorsements of India's security relationship with the United States.

Trade also featured prominently during the interaction.

Asked about progress towards a bilateral trade agreement, Trump replied: "Very close."

He then praised PM Modi's negotiating skills in unusually colourful language.

"He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually," Trump said.

"You look at this man -- I'll give you a lesson -- he's the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he's like an angel. But actually, he's a killer."

"He's as tough as they come, but he looks so good. So, he gets you by surprise."

Trump added: "People say he's such a nice man. I said, no, he's very tough."

The US President also emphasised PM Modi's commitment to both India and the bilateral relationship.

"He loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA," Trump said.

The leaders also discussed developments in West Asia following the recent diplomatic breakthrough involving Iran.

PM Modi praised Trump's role in efforts aimed at restoring stability in the region.

"Mr. President, I commend you for your leadership on the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in West Asia," PM Modi said.

"Thanks to your efforts, Mr. President, new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled, and I'm confident that this will lead to a long-standing peace in the region."

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.

"Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," Modi said.

He also highlighted the concerns of India, whose seafarers play a critical role in international shipping.

"Indian seafarers in hundreds of thousands are working and they're performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and their safety is of utmost importance to us," PM Modi said.

Trump later responded to a question about Indian sailors killed in recent American military strikes.

"I heard about that," he said.

"It's a rough profession, there's no question about it, and we work together on it."

"We love all of those people, they're great people."

Asked whether India would have a larger role in West Asia going forward, Trump responded affirmatively.

"Yeah, I do, I do."

"I think India plays a big role in everything."

"As long as he's (PM Modi) the leader, India is going to play a big role."

The US President also sought to reassure Indians concerned about recent policy decisions in Washington.

"As long as I'm President, they have a great friend in the White House," Trump said.

"I can tell you everyone here, they love India, they have tremendous respect for this man (PM Modi)."

Trump further welcomed skilled Indian professionals seeking opportunities in the United States.

"Oh, yeah, sure, I mean always," he said.

"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India. Very talented people."

As the meeting concluded, Trump summed up the current state of the relationship in emphatic terms.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are."

"I don't think we can be any closer. Both him and I and our nations, but it really starts with the two of us."

India and the United States have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years across defence, trade, technology, energy and strategic affairs.

The two countries have also strengthened collaboration through the Quad grouping alongside Australia and Japan as part of broader efforts to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump and PM Modi have developed one of the closest personal relationships among contemporary world leaders, reflected in multiple bilateral summits, large public events in both countries and growing cooperation on issues ranging from security and trade to emerging technologies and global governance.

--IANS

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