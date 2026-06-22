Trump to lead America's 250th anniversary celebrations

Washington, June 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will headline the launch of America's year-long 250th anniversary celebrations next week, leading a massive patriotic gathering on the majestic National Mall that will feature military flyovers, cultural exhibitions, state pavilions and a programme designed to showcase the nation's history, innovation and identity ahead of its semiquincentennial in 2026.

The June 24 kick-off event will formally open the Great American State Fair, a 16-day exposition in Washington that organisers describe as a modern-day world's fair celebrating the people, traditions, achievements and spirit of the United States. The fair will run from June 25 through July 10 and serve as one of the signature events leading up to the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Organised by Freedom 250, the official public-private partner supporting the nation's anniversary observances, the event is expected to transform large sections of the National Mall into a showcase of American culture, technology, business, agriculture, military heritage and civic life. More than 150 exhibits representing all 50 states and six U.S. territories are expected to participate.

The fair's programming has been organised around daily themes intended to reflect different aspects of the American experience.

Opening Day on June 25, titled "The American Canon", will focus on the architecture, infrastructure and culture that helped shape the nation. Subsequent days will highlight agriculture, land stewardship, arts and culture, military service, health and wellness, technology and innovation, faith and values, entrepreneurship, family life and education.

The programme will also feature exhibitions dedicated to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, energy innovation and space exploration.

Organisers said the fair is intended not only as a reflection on the country's past but also as a look ahead to its future.

One of the headline attractions will be Rodeo 250, a daily live production that traces the evolution of the American cowboy and the culture of the American West. Produced by Cervi Rodeo Company, the programme will combine horsemanship, western entertainment, storytelling and cultural performances.

"For generations, the cowboy has represented the very best of the American spirit — grit, determination, self-reliance, and optimism," Freedom 250 Chief Executive Officer Keith Krach said.

"Rodeo 250 is more than a western showcase; it's a celebration of the values and traditions that helped build our nation."

Visitors will also encounter state pavilions, industry displays, family attractions, military ensembles, cultural programming, movie screenings and an iconic Ferris wheel overlooking the National Mall.

The celebrations will culminate on Independence Day with "Salute to America", a large-scale programme featuring Trump, national leaders, decorated veterans and military demonstrations. Organisers said the event will include patriotic performances, storytelling and tributes spanning 250 years of American history.

The day will begin with the American Veterans Center Salute to America Parade before shifting to air demonstrations over Washington.

Participating aviation teams are expected to include the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the US Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team. More than 300 members of military bands, orchestras, choruses and ceremonial units are scheduled to perform together.

The evening will conclude with what Freedom 250 describes as the largest fireworks display in history.

"America's story is one of ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things," Krach said. "This Independence Day, we will celebrate the men and women who built this nation, defended its freedoms, enriched it, and passed its blessings on to future generations."

As part of the anniversary observances, Trump is also scheduled to travel to Medora, North Dakota, on July 1 for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The event will honour the legacy of the 26th US president, whose conservation initiatives helped shape America's national parks system and stewardship of public lands.

"Theodore Roosevelt's life encapsulates the American story: tested by hardship, remade by the frontier, and devoted to a cause larger than himself," Krach said. "As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, Freedom 250 is honored to mark the opening of a library that will carry his example to millions."

--IANS

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