Trump sees bigger global role for India

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that India plays a major role in global affairs and suggested that New Delhi's influence would continue to grow under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, where the two leaders discussed trade, regional security and developments in West Asia.

Asked whether India could play a larger role in West Asia following recent diplomatic developments in the region, Trump responded with an emphatic endorsement of India's global standing.

"Yeah, I do," Trump said.

"I do think India plays a big role in everything."

"As long as he's the leader, India's going to play a big role."

The comments reflected Washington's growing recognition of India's expanding diplomatic, economic and strategic influence across regions extending well beyond South Asia.

Trump repeatedly praised PM Modi during the meeting and highlighted the close relationship between the two countries.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," he said.

"A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

The US President also sought to reassure Indians about the strength of bilateral ties.

"As long as I'm President, they have a great friend in the White House," Trump said.

"They love India. They have tremendous respect for this man."

Trump described the relationship between the two nations in unusually warm terms.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are."

"I don't think we can be any closer, both him and I and our nations."

PM Modi, for his part, highlighted growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he said.

"We are working together on a number of areas."

The Prime Minister also praised efforts to restore peace in West Asia and stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

India has increasingly expanded its diplomatic footprint in the Middle East over the past decade while maintaining close ties with countries across the region.

New Delhi has also emerged as an important voice on issues involving maritime security, energy supplies and regional stability.

--IANS

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