Trump says US-India ties 'cannot be closer'

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the "United States-India relations as stronger than ever", and said a trade agreement with New Delhi was "very close", as well as declared that the United States would help India if it came under attack, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump repeatedly highlighted the strength of bilateral ties and praised PM Modi's leadership.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," Trump said.

"A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

Trump said negotiations on a trade agreement were advancing and suggested the two sides were nearing a breakthrough.

"We're very close," he said.

"He's a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually."

The US President praised PM Modi's negotiating skills while noting the close personal relationship between the two leaders.

"He loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA," Trump said.

Prime Minister Modi said the two countries had accelerated cooperation since their last meeting in Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he added.

"We are working together on a number of areas."

The Prime Minister also commended Trump for efforts aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

"Thanks to your efforts, Mr. President, a new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled, and I am confident that this will lead to a longstanding peace in the region," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and highlighted the role of Indian seafarers working across global maritime routes.

"You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," he said.

Asked whether India could play a larger role in West Asia, Trump responded: "I do. I think India plays a big role in everything."

"As long as he's (PM Modi) the leader, India's going to play a big role," he added.

Trump also sought to reassure Indians concerned about recent US policy decisions.

"As long as I'm President, they have a great friend in the White House," he said.

"They love India. They have tremendous respect for this man."

The most striking comments came when Trump was asked about defence ties between Washington and New Delhi.

"I think it's a great relationship," he said.

"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them."

Trump then added: "If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there."

The President also expressed support for continued opportunities for skilled Indian professionals in the United States.

"Oh yeah, sure. I mean, always," he said.

"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India. Very talented people."

Asked about India's growing energy needs, Trump said New Delhi would continue to find a willing partner in Washington.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are," Trump added.

"I don't think we can be any closer, both him and I, and our nations."

The United States and India have steadily expanded cooperation over the past two decades across defence, technology, energy, trade and strategic affairs.

The two countries are also key partners in the Quad grouping, which includes Australia and Japan and focuses on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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