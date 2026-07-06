July 07, 2026 12:11 AM हिंदी

Trump says TikTok helped him win

Trump says TikTok helped him win (File Image)

Washington, July 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday said TikTok played a significant role in his election victory, arguing that his popularity on the Chinese-owned social media platform demonstrated its influence despite continuing concerns in Washington over national security.

Speaking at the White House following the launch of the "Trump Accounts" investment programme, Trump said he had become the platform's most-followed political figure and questioned whether it posed the threat some critics have claimed.

"I'm number one on TikTok by far," Trump said. "I think it helped me win the election in a landslide, if you want to know the truth."

His remarks came after he was asked about discussions surrounding TikTok's future in the United States and whether American investors should own the platform.

Trump acknowledged that many policymakers continued to express concern about the app because of its Chinese ownership.

"I was watching a show this morning... they were talking about the dangers of TikTok, and it's Chinese," he said. "The whole thing with spying."

However, he questioned that argument by pointing to his own popularity on the platform.

"If they influence so badly... I'm saying all things like, I love our country... we're going to do a lot of things," Trump said.

The President said recent audience rankings showed him ahead of celebrities on the platform.

"The numbers just came out," he said. "Taylor Swift was number 11. I'm number one."

Trump also disclosed that he had discussed TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he supported efforts to bring the platform under American ownership.

"I called President Xi," Trump said. "I said... it's a good thing for TikTok, but it's good for us that American companies, great ones, own our TikTok."

While acknowledging China remained "a great competitor", Trump suggested the debate over TikTok should be viewed alongside its growing popularity among American users.

"I hear this... we must stop TikTok," he said. "I'm number one on TikTok."

--IANS

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