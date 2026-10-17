Trump says Russia ‘asked to be represented’ at G20, would ‘love to have’ Putin

Washington, Oct 17 (IANS) President Donald Trump said Russia had asked to be represented at the G20 meetings the United States is hosting this year, and that he would welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked by reporters at the White House before departing on Marine One whether Putin was coming to the G20, Trump said, “No, no, they asked to be represented. I don’t know if he’s coming. Certainly would love to have him,” he said.

Trump raised the G20 himself while answering a question about fuel prices. “And one more, because on the G20 meetings, you had Russian representatives go to those meetings,” he said.

The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30 and 31, according to the State Department. Trump will host the Leaders’ Summit on December 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, the State Department has said.

Russia and India are both members of the G20. India hosted the grouping’s summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

Trump also said he would like to reach a nuclear deal with China and Russia but is not counting on it happening this year.

On the war in Ukraine, Trump was asked whether he had forgotten that it was Putin who started the war. “Well, you know, I know the details, okay? And at some point I’ll release the details. But I don’t care anything except for one. I want that war ended,” he said.

“25,000 soldiers on average a month are being killed. Last month was 32,000 soldiers,” Trump said. “I deal with both of them. I think they want that war ended there, and I think it’s going to end. That’s all I care about. I want that war to end.”

Asked about restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Starshield, Trump said, “No, we didn’t do that at all.”

--IANS

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