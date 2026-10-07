Trump says call with Putin scheduled ‘very soon’

Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he has a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled “very soon” and indicated that Washington could have more to say as after what he described as “very deep discussions.”

Trump disclosed the planned conversation during a brief interaction with reporters after arriving on Marine One.

Asked whether he had spoken with Putin and what the next US step would be, Trump said: “I have a call scheduled. Yup.”

Pressed on when the conversation would take place, Trump replied: “Very soon.”

A reporter then asked whether the call would take place this week and what US intelligence agencies were saying about developments in Russia.

“So far, we're in very deep discussions. We'll be able to report about it probably tomorrow,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. During separate remarks at Sparrows Point in Maryland on Monday, he acknowledged that the conflict had proved more difficult to resolve than he initially expected.

“...I ended eight wars. We haven't ended Russia, Ukraine yet. I'm working on that one. That one I thought would be the easiest one for me but we've ended eight wars and that's going to happen too pretty soon,” Trump said.

He said large numbers of people continued to die in the conflict but suggested that the two sides were moving closer towards an outcome.

“A lot of people dying in that war, it's ridiculous. It's ridiculous what's happened, but it's -- believe it or not, it doesn't look it, but it's actually getting closer,” Trump said.

Trump described Russia as the world's second-ranking military power in the context of submarine development, while asserting a substantial US technological advantage.

“We have the strongest military anywhere in the world. We have the greatest military equipment anywhere in the world, and it's not even close,” Trump said. He added: “Russia's number two, but we're 15 years ahead of them in terms of submarine development.”

Russia's war in Ukraine has remained one of the most consequential foreign-policy challenges facing Washington, involving US relations with Moscow as well as America's security commitments and coordination with European allies.

Trump has sought direct engagement with Putin as part of his effort to end the conflict, while any eventual settlement would have major implications for Ukraine, Russia, European security and the broader relationship between Washington and Moscow.

--IANS

lkj/rs