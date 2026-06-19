Trump says PM Modi among world's 'toughest leaders'

Washington, June 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has singled out Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's toughest leaders, a view he expressed both in a newly published Axios interview and during his recent bilateral meeting with the Indian leader in France.

In an interview with Axios, excerpts of which were published on Thursday, Trump named Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi as the world leaders he most admires.

According to Axios, Trump praised Xi as "all business" and PM Modi as "a very tough cookie".

This closely mirrored Trump's remarks during his meeting with PM Modi in Evian, France, where the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 outreach summit amid ongoing negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement and discussions on regional security.

Asked how close Washington and New Delhi were to finalising a trade deal, Trump responded with a lengthy tribute to PM Modi's negotiating skills.

"Very close. We've been there for a little while. He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually," the US President said.

Trump then described PM Modi as a leader whose mild public demeanour concealed formidable political instincts.

"So, you look at this man -- I'll give you a lesson -- he's the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he's like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as -- he's a killer."

"He's as tough as they come, but he looks so good. So, he gets you by surprise," the US President said.

Trump's comments offered a rare glimpse into how he views one of Washington's most important international partners.

Throughout the meeting, he repeatedly linked India's growing global influence to PM Modi's leadership.

When asked whether India could play a role in efforts to stabilise West Asia following the recent US-Iran understanding, Trump replied: "Yeah, I do. I think India plays a big role in everything."

"As long as he's the leader, India is going to play a big role."

Trump also highlighted the personal rapport he has developed with PM Modi over the years.

"He's been my friend for a long time now and we've always had a great relationship," he said at the start of their meeting.

Later, responding to a question about concerns in India over some recent US policy decisions, Trump sought to reassure Indian audiences.

"As long as I'm President, they have a great friend in the White House," he said.

"I can tell you everyone here, they love India, they have tremendous respect for this man, tremendous."

The US President also recalled major public events involving the two leaders, including the "Howdy Modi" gathering in Houston and his visit to India during his first term.

Discussing defence ties, Trump described India as a close partner and said the relationship was stronger than ever.

"I think it's a great relationship," Trump said.

In one of the most striking remarks of the exchange, he added: "If they were attacked, we would be there to help them."

As the meeting drew to a close, Trump again underscored the closeness of the relationship between the two countries.

"India can do anything they want with us. We have the best relationship," he said.

"We cannot be closer. Both him and I and our nations, but it really starts with the two of us."

The comments are significant because Trump has often framed international relations through personal ties with foreign leaders. His decision to place PM Modi among the world leaders he most admires reinforces the importance he attaches to the India-US partnership and to his personal relationship with the Indian Prime Minister.

--IANS

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