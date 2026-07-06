Trump says Iran faces deal or force

Washington, July 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration remained open to reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran but warned that Washington was prepared to use military force if negotiations failed, insisting Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the White House following the launch of the "Trump Accounts" investment programme, Trump said diplomacy remained his preferred option but declared the United States would "finish the job" if a deal could not be reached.

"We're going to win one way or the other," Trump said. "We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job."

The President said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained the administration's overriding objective.

"I went in for one reason very strongly — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said. "I'm not looking for regime change."

Trump nevertheless argued that recent military action had significantly weakened Iran's armed forces.

"We have completely destroyed" its military capabilities, he said, claiming Iran no longer possessed operational naval vessels, aircraft or radar systems.

He also linked military operations to stability in global energy markets, saying the United States had prevented oil prices from surging despite tensions in the Gulf.

"A lot of people were saying that oil could go to 300, 350 dollars a barrel," Trump said. "That prediction wasn't right."

Trump said the US naval blockade had disrupted Iranian oil exports before being eased as diplomatic contacts resumed.

"Our great Navy... did the greatest blockade anyone's ever seen," he said. "We then freed up the blockade because we're close to maybe making a deal."

While expressing hope that diplomacy would succeed, Trump warned that the United States retained the capability to strike critical Iranian infrastructure.

"We can knock down their bridges in one hour," he said. "We can knock out their energy supply... every plant will be gone."

The President argued that military action remained an option but said he preferred a negotiated settlement to avoid further suffering.

"I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump said.

Trump also suggested that developments inside Iran had produced a more pragmatic leadership, although he stopped short of declaring success.

"I think the third regime is more reasonable," he said. "But we'll find out."

The remarks come as the Trump administration continues to pursue negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme while maintaining that sanctions and military pressure remain on the table.

--IANS

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