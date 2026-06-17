India-US trade deal ‘very close’: Trump

Evian, June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States was "very close" to reaching a trade agreement with India, expressing optimism after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The comments came amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and New Delhi aimed at expanding economic ties between two of the world's largest economies.

Asked how close the two countries were to finalising a trade deal, Trump responded: "Very close."

He then praised PM Modi's negotiating skills, suggesting the discussions had been tough but productive.

"He's a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually," Trump said.

"So you look at this man. I'll give you a lesson."

"He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel."

"But actually, he's a killer. He's as tough as they come."

Trump said PM Modi's public image often concealed his negotiating style.

"He gets you by surprise," Trump said.

"People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough negotiator."

The US President also highlighted the broader economic relationship between the two countries.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," he said.

"And we're doing trade deals. We're doing a lot of things."

"A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

Trump noted growing Indian investment in the United States.

"The Prime Minister's building a lot in the United States," he said.

"He's spending a lot of money in the United States."

The President repeatedly emphasised the strength of ties between Washington and New Delhi.

"As long as I'm president, they have a great friend in the White House," Trump said when asked about concerns in India over some recent US policy decisions.

"They love India. They have tremendous respect for this man."

Trump later described the relationship in unusually warm terms.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are."

"I don't think we can be any closer, both him and I and our nations."

PM Modi said bilateral cooperation had accelerated since the leaders' previous meeting in Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he said.

"We are working together on a number of areas."

The Prime Minister added that officials from both countries had been working closely to achieve goals set by the two leaders.

"Our teams have also been working in close coordination and engagement," PM Modi said.

Trade has emerged as one of the most important pillars of the India-US relationship, with both governments seeking to expand market access, strengthen supply chains and increase investment flows.

The United States remains one of India's largest trading partners, while India is an increasingly important market for American goods and services.

--IANS

lkj/dan