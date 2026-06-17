Trump, PM Modi set to hold bilateral discussions today on trade, AI, global security

Evian, June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ahead of a working lunch with G7 leaders, outreach partners, and leading technology executives.

Both leaders will hold discussions on economic growth, supply chains, artificial intelligence (AI), investment partnerships, and a range of global security challenges.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and President Trump met and exchanged greetings on the sidelines of a G7 Summit outreach session in France's Evian.

Both leaders shook hands and held a brief conversation ahead of the G7 working session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity' which is being attended by the G7 countries, partner nations, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank.

The White House said Saturday that the meeting will be held before both leaders join a working lunch attended by the G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives.

Upon arrival in Evian, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to meeting world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues.

"Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet", he wrote on X.

India has been invited as a partner country to the 52nd G7 Summit, being held from June 15 to 17. At the summit, Prime Minister Modi will be engaging with world leaders on issues of importance to India as well as to the Global South. This will be India's 13th participation at the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's 7th consecutive participation at the summit.

June 16 and 17 are the days dedicated to outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and PM Modi will participate alongside other invited countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions will broadly cover focus on the renewable of international partnerships and development solidarity, fostering shared and balanced growth, and effective and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence.

"India's regular participation at the G7 Summits reflects the increasing recognition of India's role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development and environmental sustainability. Also at the G7, the international forums, including the G20 and the Voice of Global South Summit, India has consistently brought to the forefront the priorities, concerns and developmental aspirations of the Global South," the MEA stated.

--IANS

rs/