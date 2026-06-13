Trump, PM Modi set to hold bilateral discussions on June 17: White House

Washington, June 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders during next week's G7 Summit in France, with discussions expected to focus on economic growth, supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges, the White House said Saturday.

"President Trump will meet with G7 leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and Artificial Intelligence," a senior administration official said ahead of the presidential visit to France next week.

On Wednesday, June 17, Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi before joining a working lunch attended by G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives, the senior administration official said.

This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year's successful 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

The senior administration official did not provide any other details about the nature of the meeting between the two leaders.

Trump is scheduled to depart Washington on Monday and arrive in France later that day for the summit. His programme includes bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Emir of Qatar, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and PM Modi.

According to the White House, Trump intends to push an economic agenda centred on investment and development partnerships.

"The President will reframe the conversation around development to focus on investment partnerships that are mutually beneficial for both investor and recipient nation," a senior administration official said.

According to the official, the administration plans to focus on critical minerals and supply chain security, issues that have gained prominence amid growing geopolitical competition and concerns over dependence on a limited number of suppliers.

Trump will work with G7 partners "to boost critical mineral supply chain resilience, driving economic security, and strengthen responses to illegal immigration and drug smuggling," the official said.

Artificial intelligence is expected to be one of the summit's key themes.

The summit schedule includes several working sessions involving G7 leaders, invited outreach partners and business leaders. Trump is expected to participate in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meetings involving Middle Eastern leaders and a working lunch with global technology chief executives focused on innovation and AI.

The White House said the summit would provide an opportunity to advance US economic and strategic priorities while strengthening cooperation with allies and partners.

--IANS

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