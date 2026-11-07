Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replaces Susie Wiles

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump named Stephen Miller as his next White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles with one of his most trusted advisers and a leading architect of his immigration agenda.

Miller will take over on Monday, November 9, Trump announced on Truth Social. Wiles will move to the president’s political operation.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump wrote.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

Trump did not specify Wiles’s new title or responsibilities.

The White House separately confirmed Miller’s appointment as the 33rd chief of staff and released endorsements from Cabinet members, Republican lawmakers and conservative allies.

The promotion puts Miller, already a powerful deputy chief of staff overseeing domestic policy, at the head of the White House staff operation. It drew sharply contrasting reactions, with administration officials praising his experience and Democrats pledging to challenge his policies.

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California said the appointment showed Trump was doubling down on the administration’s immigration agenda.

“Trump is doubling down – so will we,” Padilla said.

“We will use every tool at our disposal – oversight, investigations, subpoenas, and our leverage over federal funding – to expose this Administration’s abuse of power and hold those responsible accountable.”

Padilla accused Miller of shaping policies involving family separations, immigration raids and arrest quotas. He said enforcement operations had spread fear in California neighbourhoods, schools and workplaces.

His statement outlined the tools Democrats intended to use but did not announce a specific investigation or subpoena.

Vice President JD Vance welcomed the appointment and thanked Wiles for her friendship and service.

“Stephen Miller is an amazing patriot and will do great things,” Vance said in remarks reproduced by the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Wiles’s leadership and said he looked forward to working with Miller to advance the president’s agenda.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Miller had been a friend and colleague since the first Trump administration. He also said Wiles would continue serving the president’s outside operation.

“I know his resolve and his commitment to this country, and I have no doubt he’ll bring both to leading this team for President Trump,” Patel said of Miller.

White House communications director Steven Cheung described Miller as a longtime advocate for Trump’s programme.

“There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term,” Cheung said.

Miller has served in senior roles across both Trump administrations and was deputy chief of staff before Friday’s announcement. His work on immigration and domestic policy has made him one of the administration’s most prominent officials and a frequent target of Democratic criticism.

Wiles helped lead Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign before becoming the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. The chief of staff oversees White House staff and helps coordinate the president’s policy work, schedule and access to senior advisers.

--IANS

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