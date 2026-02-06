Trump launches TrumpRx.gov to slash drug prices

Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx.gov, a new federal website offering steep discounts on dozens of commonly used prescription drugs, calling it the largest reduction in drug prices in US history and a key step toward ending what he described as decades of Americans subsidizing lower prices abroad.

“This is a very big deal,” Trump said at the White House event. “People are going to save a lot of money and be healthy.” He said that starting immediately, consumers can use the site to access discounted prices on prescription medicines through coupons redeemable at pharmacies.

Trump said the initiative applies a “most favored nation” pricing model, under which the United States will pay the lowest price paid by any other country for the same drug. “We’re taking the lowest price paid for drugs, we will pay equal to whatever the lowest price anywhere in the world,” he said. “That’s the price that you’re going to be paying.”

He argued that Americans have long paid more for medicines than patients in other countries. “The American people were effectively subsidizing the cost of drugs for the entire world and it’s not going to happen any longer,” Trump said.

According to the President, 16 of the world’s 17 largest pharmaceutical companies have signed agreements committing to the pricing framework, with the remaining company expected to join. Trump said the agreements also require new medicines introduced in the United States to be offered at the same lowest global price.

Trump linked the pricing agreements to the use of tariffs, saying he warned other countries that drug prices abroad would rise unless they agreed to lower prices for the United States. “Drug prices in other nations will go up by doing this,” he said. “They had to agree and the reason they agreed is I used tariffs.”

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz said the discounts are now directly accessible to consumers. “Today, you can now get access to these discounted, steeply discounted prices,” Oz said, urging Americans to check the site before purchasing medications. “One in three Americans are turned away from the drugstore; they can’t afford the drugs. No more.”

US Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia demonstrated how TrumpRx.gov works, showing how users can search for a medication, download a coupon and use it at participating pharmacies or specialty mail-order providers. He said the site launches with more than 40 medications, with additional drugs to be added regularly.

The event also featured testimony from a military spouse who said lower prices for fertility medications could make the difference between continuing or ending IVF treatment. “Families like ours, it can mean the difference between being able to continue treatment or having no choice but to stop,”6 she said.

Trump said the initiative is driving domestic investment, with pharmaceutical companies committing to build manufacturing plants in the United States. He credited tariffs for encouraging companies to relocate production and said the strategy would create jobs and strengthen national security.

In a fact sheet, the White House said TrumpRx.gov initially includes discounted drugs from AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, with more manufacturers expected to join. The site offers access through printable or digital coupons, depending on the drug and manufacturer.

Trump signed an executive order on May 12, 2025, directing agencies to pursue most favored nation pricing, followed by letters to drugmakers and multiple pricing agreements announced since September 2025. On January 15, 2026, Trump also called on Congress to enact what he termed “The Great Healthcare Plan,” which would codify the pricing initiative and expand transparency.

--IANS

lkj/rs