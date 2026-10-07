Trump launches $6.6 billion US shipyard project

Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a $6.6 billion public-private investment to develop what the administration says will be the largest new shipyard built in the United States since World War II, expanding production of nuclear submarine components and autonomous underwater vessels.

The new facility, called Arsenal-2, will be developed at Sparrows Point, Maryland, on a site with a long history of American industrial production.

Anduril Industries will invest $3.7 billion to build and operate the facility, while the US Navy is contributing up to $2.9 billion under an agreement tied to production outcomes.

“Today, we're officially launching the construction of the largest new shipyard in the United States,” Trump said at the site. “Since World War II, there's been nothing like what we're doing today.”

The facility will manufacture components for Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines and eventually produce autonomous underwater vessels, according to the administration and Anduril.

“In a tremendous victory for our country and for the city of Baltimore, Anduril is investing $3.7 billion dollars in a state-of-the-art shipyard that will be known forever as Arsenal-2,” Trump said.

The administration said the project would create more than 3,100 jobs in Maryland and support another 11,000 jobs around the country.

“This massive project will create over 3,100 new jobs right here in Maryland and will support an additional 11,000 jobs across the nation,” Trump said.

Anduril said Arsenal-2 would initially increase production capacity for the Virginia-class submarine programme, an area where the Navy has sought to expand the industrial base and accelerate production.

The company said its $3.7 billion private investment, combined with the Navy contract of up to $2.9 billion, amounts to a $6.6 billion expansion of the US submarine industrial base.

Trump described the project as part of a broader effort to revive American shipbuilding and domestic defence manufacturing.

“When you come back in two years, you're not going to believe what you see,” he said.

“Now, with the men and women of Anduril, the workers of Maryland, and the warriors of the U.S. Navy ... this place will roar with the sound of high-tech manufacturing, building ships and submarines.”

Hegseth said rebuilding shipbuilding capacity was central to strengthening the US military-industrial base.

“In order to make America great again, you need to make your Navy great again,” Hegseth said. “You need to make shipbuilding great again, our manufacturing great again, our defense industrial base strong and robust again.”

He said the administration was pushing the Pentagon and defence industry to increase the speed and scale of weapons production.

“From day one, President Trump has demanded from the War Department speed, scale and urgency to build an arsenal of freedom befitting our warriors and considering the threats of the 21st century,” Hegseth said.

The project represents an unusual expansion for Anduril, a defence technology company best known for autonomous systems, into the industrial base supporting nuclear-powered submarines.

--IANS

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