Trump praises PM Modi, calls him one of the 'toughest negotiators'

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as "one of the world's toughest negotiators" and saying "India would continue to play a major role on the global stage under his leadership".

Speaking alongside PM Modi after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump repeatedly highlighted his personal rapport with the Indian Prime Minister and the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India," the US President said.

"A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

Asked about ongoing trade negotiations, Trump praised PM Modi's negotiating skills and suggested a bilateral trade agreement was nearing completion.

"We're very close," the US President said.

"He's (PM Modi) a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually."

Trump then offered a colourful assessment of the Indian leader.

"You look at this man (PM Modi). I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel."

"But actually, he's a killer. He's as tough as they come," the US President said.

Trump said PM Modi's personality often led people to underestimate him.

"He gets you by surprise," he added.

"People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough negotiator."

The US President also praised PM Modi's commitment to both India and the bilateral relationship.

"He loves the Indian people, but he also loves the US," Trump said.

Recalling their joint appearances before large crowds, Trump referred to the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and his visit to India during his first term.

"We had a great time in India," the US President said, describing the massive turnout at a stadium event attended by the two leaders.

Asked whether India would have a greater role in West Asia following recent diplomatic developments in the region, Trump said New Delhi's influence would continue to grow.

"I do. I think India plays a big role in everything," he added.

"As long as he's the leader, India's going to play a big role."

Responding to a question about concerns in India regarding some recent US policy decisions, Trump sought to reassure Indians about the future of bilateral ties.

"As long as I'm President, they have a great friend in the White House," he said.

"They love India. They have tremendous respect for this man."

Trump also spoke warmly about the broader relationship between the two nations.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are. I don't think we can be any closer, both him and I, and our nations."

PM Modi said the two countries had deepened engagement since their last meeting in Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he added.

India and the United States have significantly expanded cooperation in recent years across defence, trade, technology, energy and strategic affairs.

The two countries also work closely through the Quad grouping alongside Australia and Japan.

Trump and PM Modi have developed one of the most visible personal relationships between world leaders, marked by large public events, frequent summits and growing strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

--IANS

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