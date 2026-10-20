Trump blames migrants for unrest in Europe

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for the unrest sweeping parts of Europe, warning that France and Italy risk further instability unless their governments tighten border controls, even as French authorities have attributed much of the recent violence to radical groups amid protests over education and rising living costs.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday before departing for a campaign rally in Kansas, Trump said he had repeatedly warned French President Emmanuel Macron against allowing large numbers of migrants into the country.

The President argued that European governments had failed to protect their borders and were now facing the consequences of their immigration policies.

"I told Emmanuel (Macron), you should close up your borders," Trump said, referring to conversations with the French leader.

He said he had warned Macron several years ago that France was making a mistake by allowing large-scale immigration.

Trump also extended his criticism to Italy, linking protests in both countries to immigration and suggesting that Europe faced a broader challenge to its political and social stability.

The remarks came as France experienced widespread demonstrations and episodes of violence following weeks of protests over deteriorating school conditions, rising living costs and declining purchasing power.

Demonstrations that began among students and education groups expanded into broader protests involving trade unions and other organisations.

Violence erupted in several French cities over the weekend, with vehicles set ablaze, businesses damaged and public buildings attacked.

The unrest included serious damage to the historic town hall in Limoges, where masked groups were reported to have set fires.

French authorities reported more than 2,300 people taken into custody over the weekend as police sought to contain the disturbances.

However, French officials have not established that immigration was responsible for the protests or that migrants were the principal organisers of the violence.

Macron condemned the attacks and distinguished those responsible for violent acts from demonstrators expressing legitimate grievances.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu also moved to strengthen public-order measures, including limited local restrictions intended to prevent further rioting and looting.

Trump nevertheless maintained that immigration was at the centre of Europe's difficulties.

In a separate social media statement on Monday, he urged France to close its borders, arguing that the country's immigration policies had contributed to the unrest.

His remarks reflected a longstanding argument that European governments have admitted large numbers of migrants without adequately considering the consequences for national identity, public services and social cohesion.

The President has frequently criticised European immigration policies and has urged allied governments to adopt stricter border enforcement.

He has also presented the Trump administration's own immigration restrictions as an alternative to Europe's approach.

The latest comments came as immigration remained a major issue in the United States ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections.

Trump used the unrest in France to draw a contrast between his administration's border policies and those of his Democratic opponents.

His remarks also highlighted differences between Washington and several European governments over migration, national sovereignty and the political response to social unrest.

European immigration policies vary considerably among countries, with governments adopting different approaches to asylum, border controls, labour migration and integration. Immigration has become an increasingly prominent issue in European politics, particularly amid economic pressures and debates over public services.

--IANS

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