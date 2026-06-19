Trump awards Medal of Honor to three US heroes

Washington, June 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest US military decoration, to retired Marine Major James Capers Jr., retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery, and posthumously to Marine Colonel John W. Ripley, honouring acts of extraordinary bravery in the Vietnam War and the war in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a White House ceremony, Trump described the three servicemen as examples of the courage and sacrifice that define the US armed forces.

“I have no higher privilege than serving as the Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces,” Trump said. “A 250-year tradition of the bravest and greatest heroes ever to walk the earth. But only a few have received our highest military distinction, the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

Capers was recognised for his actions during a four-day reconnaissance mission in Vietnam in 1967.

According to the White House, then-Second Lieutenant Capers and his team repeatedly engaged a larger enemy force while attempting to locate a North Vietnamese regimental base camp. Despite suffering multiple severe wounds in an ambush, he continued leading his men, coordinating supporting fire and directing their extraction.

Trump recounted how Capers continued fighting despite devastating injuries.

“Every one of his fellow Marines went down wounded, but Jim rose, pushing forward on a leg that shouldn't have been able to carry any of his weight,” Trump said. “Barely clinging to consciousness, he called in close air support for an entire hour.”

The President noted that Capers had originally been recommended for the Medal of Honor in 1967, but the award process stalled after his commanding officer was killed before the paperwork was completed.

“Jim, the nation kept you waiting far too long,” Trump said. “So I say to you, congratulations, you made it.”

Ripley received the award posthumously for his actions on April 2, 1972, during a major North Vietnamese offensive. Serving as a senior Marine adviser, then-Captain Ripley repeatedly climbed beneath a bridge under intense enemy fire to place more than 500 pounds of explosives, ultimately destroying the structure and halting an advancing enemy force.

“For five straight hours, he hauled explosives, placed charges and ran a primer cord to each one of them,” Trump said. “When John detonated the explosives, the bridge collapsed into the river, crushing the advance.”

Dockery was honoured for actions during an October 2012 Taliban ambush in Afghanistan's Kapisa Province. The White House said he repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire while rescuing wounded soldiers, leading counter-attacks and directing air support.

Trump described how Dockery rescued wounded comrades and shielded them from enemy attacks.

“As mortar fire thundered down all around them, Nick covered his incapacitated teammate with his own body,” Trump said. “Major Dockery, you were the last man to depart the battlefield that day, and you left it a legend and a hero.”

Closing the ceremony, Trump said the nation owed a debt to servicemen who risked their lives in combat.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our founding, we remember that we owe everything to heroes like those we celebrate today,” he said. “We thank you, and we will never, ever forget you.”

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the US armed forces who distinguish themselves through “gallantry and intrepidity” at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty. It is the highest military decoration bestowed by the United States government.

The awards come as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026. Throughout its history, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to service members whose actions in combat are judged to represent the highest standards of military courage and sacrifice.

--IANS

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