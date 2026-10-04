Tried to steady and advance ties with India: Bangladesh's outgoing envoy Riaz Hamidullah (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said on Sunday that he tried to steady and advance bilateral ties premised on mutual trust, dignity, and shared benefits during his tenure here in New Delhi.

"During the eighteen months' stint in India as Bangladesh Envoy, tried to quietly steady and advance Bangladesh-India relations premised on mutual trust - dignity - shared benefits, to endure for a long haul, in 'shared interests'. Not walking conventional paths of diplomacy, trying to touch the chords with people," he posted on X.

Hamidullah made the statement after meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who appreciated the envoy's contribution to India-Bangladesh ties and extended him best wishes for his future endeavours.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to receive Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for a farewell call. Appreciate his contribution and wish him all the best in future endeavours."

Hamidullah assumed the charge as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India in April last year. Prior to joining Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, he served as Secretary, West, in Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On October 1, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan, held a meeting in Dhaka, with discussions held on matters of mutual interest.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met with the Minister of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh, Mr. Ahmed Aazam Khan, on a courtesy call on September 30th. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding ties and cooperation between India and Bangladesh,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X on Thursday.

On September 30, Trivedi met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, where the two sides explored ways to deepen bilateral engagement and advance cooperation for mutual benefit between the two countries.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of State-1 for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Humaiun Kobir, on 29 September 2026. High Commissioner conveyed congratulations on his assumption of charge as the State Minister. The discussion focused on continued cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, for mutually beneficial outcomes for the peoples of India and Bangladesh", the Indian mission posted on X.

India has reiterated that it desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing on September 22, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent."

--IANS

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