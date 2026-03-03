Travellers from Dubai opt for caution despite normalcy, cite Iran-linked volatility

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Passengers returning from Dubai amid ongoing Middle East tensions said that while life in the city remains largely normal, concerns over regional developments, particularly involving Iran, prompted them to return to India as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, a passenger said, “The situation is normal, and as residents, we are not feeling anything unusual. However, since some actions are taking place here and there, we feel it is better to return home and stay safe.”

Another traveller noted that flight operations, which had witnessed temporary disruptions, are now gradually stabilising.

“Flights have gradually resumed, so things are feeling better now. Some flights landed yesterday also, but the situation is still volatile because of Iran. We are very thankful. The UAE was very helpful with everything. Dubai International Airport’s condition was quite bad on February 28, but now it is much better,” the passenger said.

Appreciating the assistance received from Indian authorities, the traveller added, “I had called the Indian Embassy in Dubai; they guided me properly, took my details, and were very responsive.”

Recounting the atmosphere in the city, a passenger said that daily life largely continued without major disruption. “The situation is normal, and life is going on as usual. People are moving around on the roads, and everything is functioning normally. It was just that for one or two days, we heard sounds of explosions. Children were scared on hearing the blasts, so we decided to come back,” the passenger shared.

Another passenger said that they had travelled to Dubai a week ago to attend a family function and managed to return.

“We had gone there a week ago to attend a family function. I feel very good and very blessed. Since I am a resident there, I knew the route and managed to come back on my own,” she said.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, several passengers have been closely monitoring the situation, with authorities maintaining advisories and support mechanisms for Indian nationals abroad.

--IANS

sn/uk