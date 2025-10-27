October 27, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Islamabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Afghan and Pakistani transporters stranded on the road leading to Torkham border, which remains closed since October 13, have urged authorities to exclude bilateral trade from political and security issues between the two nations.

The transporters told local media that they have been suffering a lot, running short of money and also facing physical and psychological issues.

Quoting the stranded transporters, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported that around 4000 to 5000 vehicles, carrying multiple trade goods, are waiting for the border to reopen with no definite date in sight in the near future about resumption of trading relations between the two nations. Transporters said that they were facing several issues, including personal and goods security, monetary losses, shortage of food and water and continuous mental torture.

A local transporter told the newspaper that said that a number of his fellow transporters had exhausted their money during the past two weeks for arranging water and food, medicines and maintenance of their loaded vehicles. He said that none of the so-called transporters unions had asked them about the problems they were facing while the brokers and goods owners were not considering their financial issues as they refused to offload the current consignment in order to save them from further losses. He said that they were finding it difficult to protect their loaded vehicles, arranging for food and water while also sleeping on the hard surface of the road as they had no option.

Their concerns come after tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated on October 11, days after explosions rocked Kabul while Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in India. In response, Taliban launched a deadly offensive along the border with Pakistan.

Both countries later agreed to an immediate ceasefire after more than a week of intense fighting that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Pakistan has accused Taliban of allowing hostile groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from “sanctuaries” in Afghanistan, a charge denied by Taliban. Taliban has blamed Pakistan's aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, as the reasons for the escalation of the conflict.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Bavuma returns as South Africa name Test squad for India tour

Bavuma returns as South Africa name Test squad for India tour

Quite disappointing, I deserve a lot better: Karun Nair on being dropped from India’s Test squad

Quite disappointing, I deserve a lot better: Karun Nair on being dropped from West Indies Tests

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

PM Modi highlights key priority to food processing for rural prosperity

Strengthening food processing a strategic priority for national security: PM Modi

AUS vs IND: Gambhir hails Rohit and Harshit in dressing room address after Sydney ODI win

AUS v IND: Gambhir hails Rohit and Harshit in dressing room address after Sydney ODI win

India's tech deal landscape rises 33 pc to $1.48 bn in July-Sept

India's tech deal landscape rises 33 pc to $1.48 bn in July-Sept

Mumbai-based Vinyl Chemicals’ Q2 net profit falls 44 pc

Mumbai-based Vinyl Chemicals’ Q2 net profit falls 44 pc

Parmish Verma considers success as ‘entry card’, says curiosity drives his growth

Parmish Verma considers success as ‘entry card’, says curiosity drives his growth

Megan Fox shares why ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was ‘very healing’ for her

Megan Fox shares why ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was ‘very healing’ for her

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates go against Abhishek Bajaj, war of words commence

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates go against Abhishek Bajaj, war of words commence