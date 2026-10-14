Multiple trade associations flag impact of SIR protest on festive sales, ask Rahul Gandhi to withdraw stir

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Several traders' organisations across the country have appealed to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to consider the concerns of the business community amid the ongoing protests by the Congress-led INDIA bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI), warning that the demonstrations and associated restrictions are adversely affecting their business activities during the crucial festive season.

The appeal comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have been organising protests at different locations across the country against the ECI over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition leaders have been on the streets over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Amid the ongoing demonstrations, security restrictions have been imposed at several locations, with measures such as market closures and road blockades disrupting movement and commercial activities. This has raised concerns among traders, particularly as the country enters one of its busiest business periods of the year. The nine-day Navratri festival is currently underway, while Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja are also approaching.

Several traders' bodies and representatives have voiced their concerns, including the National Traders Welfare Board, New Delhi Traders' Association, Federation of Trade and Industry of India, Bhartiya Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, Indian Recovered Paper Traders Association, Bangalore Ulsoor Clock Merchant Association member Prakash Pirgal, Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh, The Grain, Rice & Oilseeds Merchants' Association, Dal & Besan Millers Association of Delhi member Ghanshyam Das Goyal, and Uttar Pradesh Udhyog Vyapar Mandal.

National Traders Welfare Board member Sirajudheen Ellathodi, in a video message addressed to Rahul Gandhi, appealed to the Congress leader to reconsider the protests, citing their impact on traders who depend heavily on festive-season sales.

"Rahul ji, this is an appeal on behalf of the traders' community. A lot of traders depend on this festive season for their business. The recent protests have been affecting business a lot. We request you to kindly withdraw these kinds of protests," he said.

Another National Traders Welfare Board member, Ajay Gupta, urged the LoP to halt the demonstrations, asking him to consider the difficulties being faced by traders and other members of the business community.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, you should understand that through such protests, you are not helping anyone. Instead, they are creating a situation of anarchy in the country. The traders' community has been affected a lot. Traders take out loans to give a boost to their businesses during the festive season. However, due to these protests, our work is getting affected, and we are suffering losses. I also urge the government to take strict action against any demonstration that affects the common people," Gupta said.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Ghanshyam Das Goyal highlighted the importance of the ongoing festival season for traders, small and medium enterprises, manufacturers and wholesalers, pointing out that disruptions during this period could have far-reaching economic consequences.

"The current festival season is crucial for traders, small and medium enterprises, manufacturers, wholesalers, and the livelihoods of millions of families across the country. If protests disrupt markets, transportation, supply chains, and daily business activities during this time, it could have a direct impact on business, employment, and the general public," Goyal said in the letter.

He acknowledged that the right to protest was an important feature of a democratic system but stressed that demonstrations should not come at the cost of economic activity or the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

"We believe that the right to register protest is important in a democracy, but it is equally important to protect the country's economic activities and the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. Therefore, we humbly but firmly urge you to consider withdrawing these protests, or finding a solution that allows markets and business establishments to function peacefully and uninterruptedly, given the potential impact on business activities and public life," he added.

Goyal also raised the issue on social media platform X, expressing concern that the protests over the SIR controversy could jeopardise traders' livelihoods at a time when businesses are expecting increased customer activity.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, it is regrettable that the protests by you and your allied parties on the SIR issue are putting traders' businesses in jeopardy. How justified is it to stake the livelihoods of traders in the name of political opposition? The public and traders demand accountability!" he said in his post.

Prakash Pirgal, a member of the Bangalore Ulsoor Clock Merchant Association, also appealed to Rahul Gandhi through a video message, drawing attention to the challenges facing businesses ahead of the festive and wedding seasons.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, I want to draw your attention to an important issue. After a long time, there has been a favourable time for businessmen around the country, as the festive and wedding season is around the corner. At such a time, when there are several road closures and blockades, it is affecting businesses," Pirgal said.

"We urge you to resolve the issue through dialogue and not by coming out on the streets and ruining Dussehra and Diwali for the traders," he added.

The traders' associations underlined growing concerns within the business community and said that prolonged protests, road closures and restrictions on market activity could affect sales at a time when many businesses depend on festive demand to recover investments and sustain their livelihoods.

--IANS

sd/mr