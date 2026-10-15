Traders flag concern over protests amid festive season, write to HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Amid the festive season, traders in Delhi have expressed concern over protests and marches being held in the national capital on Thursday.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a ban on large-scale protests here till Diwali and denial of permission for the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on October 16.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said in the letter that the proposed march has caused anxiety among nearly 20 lakh traders in Delhi.

He said the march could directly impact major commercial hubs including Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazar, Khan Market and the Lutyens' Delhi area, with ripple effects across the city's trade.

Moreover, the trade body claimed that recent protests had created lockdown-like conditions in Delhi, leading to a sharp decline in footfall of both outstation buyers and local customers.

According to the letter, traders have already suffered losses of over Rs 2,000 crore due to such demonstrations.

CTI said the current period coincides with peak shopping season for Navratri, Ramlila and Diwali.

Any large march or protest during this period could adversely impact commercial activities, it said.

The organisation added that confusion is prevailing among buyers and suppliers from outside Delhi, which could affect festive season business.

In the letter, the Centre has been urged not to permit any major dharna or protest till Diwali.

In addition, the organisers have also been appealed to avoid such programmes during the festive season so that trade and market activities are not negatively impacted.

The trade body said Navratri and Diwali period is the most crucial phase for business in the entire year and uninterrupted market activity during this time is essential.

It urged the administration to take an appropriate decision keeping traders' interests in mind.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has also released a video in this regard demanding a ban on protests in Delhi during the festive season.

--IANS

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