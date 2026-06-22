Top Israeli defence official meets Rajnath Singh, expresses commitment to deepen strategic ties

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Major General (Retd) Amir Baram, Director General at Israel's Ministry of Defence, called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and expressed Israel's commitment to expand defence cooperation between the two nations under the overall ambit of Special Strategic Partnership.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Defence Minister's Office stated, "Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Baram, DG, Israel Ministry of Defence called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He briefed RM about Israel’s commitment to expand India-Israel defence cooperation under the overall ambit of India Israel Special Strategic Partnership."

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Azar thanked Singh for hosting Baram and stated that Israel and India are creating joint projects that will make bilateral partnership even more unique.

Responding to the Defence Minister Office's post on X, Azar stated, "Thank you Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh for hosting Maj Gen Amir Baram DG of Israel’s Ministry of Defence. Together we are creating more joint projects that will make this Israel-India partnership even more unique!"

In April, India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a meting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Singh met Herzog during an event celebrating Israel's 78th Independence Day and extended warm greetings of the Indian leadership on the occasion.

"At an event celebrating Israel’s 78th Independence Day, Amb. J.P. Singh extended his warmest greetings to President H.E. Isaac Herzog on behalf of the leadership and people of India. Amb. reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership," Embassy of India in Israel posted on X.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held talks and agreed to elevate ties to Special Strategic Partnership during the former's two-day visit to Israel. The two leaders also discussed giving greater momentum to cooperation between India and Israel.

"We’ve taken a historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership. This decision reflects the aspirations of the people of both countries... We discussed giving new direction and greater momentum to our cooperation. This includes economic and trade linkages. We have decided to establish a Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. This will accelerate cooperation in many futuristic areas," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

--IANS

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