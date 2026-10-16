Top CBIC officials clarify next-gen GST reforms at taxpayers’ meet

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) As part of the government’s outreach, Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), along with Sanjay Mangal, Member (GST), interacted with trade and industry representatives here to highlight next-gen GST process reforms aimed at simplifying compliance and easing the burden on honest taxpayers.

Key measures included automated refunds, reduced manual interventions, rationalisation of arrest and prosecution provisions, and intelligence-based vehicle inspections. The officials also sought stakeholder feedback on the proposed centralised administration of GST for taxpayers under Central Government jurisdiction.

The interaction on Thursday witnessed participation of around 250 stakeholders, representing MSMEs, large manufacturers, service providers, traders, exporters, start-ups, e-commerce operators and industry associations.

The top officials addressed participants’ queries and welcomed suggestions for further reforms. They clarified the key recommendations of the 57th GST Council Meeting, according to a post by CBIC on X.

Trade and industry representatives appreciated the GST Council’s recommendations, emphasising their potential to strengthen trust-based tax administration, improve business cash flows, and enhance ease of doing business.

In a subsequent interaction with CBIC officers, the Chairman and Member (GST) stressed the need for transparent, friction-free and predictable tax administration.

As part of the taxpayer-friendly reforms, the GST Council has removed power of arrest of tax officers, and the Council has raised the threshold for prosecution from one crore rupees to 5 crore rupees. The punishment, whether fine or imprisonment, or both, has been left to judicial discretion in every case.

A taxpayer who files late, makes a mistake or falls behind on payment will face recovery, interest and a proportionate penalty but will not be subject to arrest and criminal proceedings in such cases.

The GST Council has recommended common standards for notices and proceedings, and no notices below the prescribed monetary threshold of Rs 10,000, including withdrawal of pending notices below the said threshold. The notices will not be issued for monetary thresholds of Rs 10,000 or below.

--IANS

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